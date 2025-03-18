A pair of NASA astronauts unexpectedly stuck in space for more than nine months were hours away from returning to Earth on Tuesday, closing out a mission that has captured the world's attention.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, accompanied by fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, left the International Space Station earlier in the morning after exchanging final farewells and hugs with remaining crew members.

Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule named Freedom is orbiting around the planet on a 17-hour-journey that will culminate in a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida, near Tallahassee, around 5:57 pm (2157 GMT).

A recovery vessel will then retrieve the quartet and they will be flown to Houston, where they will complete a 45-day rehabilitation program.

Wilmore and Williams, both ex-Navy pilots and veterans of two prior space missions, flew to the orbital lab in June last year, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight.

But the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back, instead returning empty.

They were subsequently reassigned to NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which arrived at the ISS last September with a reduced crew of two -- rather than the usual four -- to accommodate the pair, who had become widely referred to as the "stranded" astronauts.

NASA however rejected this characterization, emphasizing that they could have been evacuated in an emergency if necessary.

Early Sunday, a relief team called Crew-10 docked with the station, paving the way for the Crew-9 team to depart.

"Colleagues and dear friends who remain on the station... we'll be waiting for you. Crew-9 is going home", Hague said.

Wilmore and Williams' 286-day stay exceeds the usual six-month ISS rotation but ranks only sixth among US records for single-mission duration.

Frank Rubio holds the top spot at 371 days in 2023, while the world record remains with Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 consecutive days aboard the Mir station.

That makes it "par for the course" in terms of health risks, according to Rihana Bokhari of the Center for Space Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Challenges such as muscle and bone loss, fluid shifts that can lead to kidney stones and vision issues, and the readjustment of balance upon returning to a gravity environment are well understood and effectively managed.

"Folks like Suni Williams are actually known for their interest in exercise, and so I believe she exercises beyond what is even her normal prescription," Bokhari told AFP.

Still, the unexpected nature of their extended stay -- away from their families and initially without enough packed supplies -- has drawn public interest and sympathy.

"If you found out you went to work today and were going to be stuck in your office for the next nine months, you might have a panic attack," Joseph Keebler, a psychologist at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told AFP.

"These individuals have shown unbelievable resilience."

Their unexpected stint also became a political lightning rod, with President Donald Trump and his close advisor, Elon Musk -- who leads SpaceX -- repeatedly suggesting former president Joe Biden abandoned the astronauts and refused an earlier rescue plan.

"They shamefully forgot about the Astronauts, because they considered it to be a very embarrassing event for them," Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

Trump has also drawn attention for his bizarre remarks, referring to Williams, a decorated former naval captain, as "the woman with the wild hair" and speculating about the personal dynamic between the two.

"They've been left up there -- I hope they like each other, maybe they love each other, I don't know," he said during a recent White House press conference.