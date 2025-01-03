Influencers who are being followed by Elon Musk in social media better not decide of selling their Tesla cars if they have one since the tech mogul may not be very open to the idea.

Musk recently unfollowed a YouTube influencer after the latter sold his Tesla Cybertruck and declared that he likes the Rivian better, another EV carmaker in the U.S.

It was in April 2024 when Marques Brownlee, more popularly known as MKBHD, purchased Musk's Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series. He also invested more than $140,000 in the Cybertruck, including additional modifications after purchase.

However, after recording a mileage of less than 5,000 miles, eight months from the date of purchase, MKBHD decided to sell the much-coveted vehicle, at a loss of approximately $50,000, Torque news reported.

Brownlee has been open about him favoring the Rivian car and has publicly endorsed the Rivian R1T. The influencer stated that he would go for his personal preference in driving over Tesla's feature like the Full-Driving software, Techtimes reported.

On X, Brownlee declared, "I like the Rivian better."

In a reply to his own post, he answered the question of a user whether he likes the Rivian because it drives itself better or that it's safer.

"We all know FSD is better than Rivian's, but people on this site act like it's the #1 buying factor for regular people when it's not," Brownlee posted.

Thereafter, many noticed that the EV mogul unfollowed the influencer, which caused a stir online, especially among those who advocate for Tesla.

"Of course, the Cybertruck is an embarrassment," one user wrote, while another defended Musk by saying that Brownlee simply did it because he was "left wing and hates Musk."

It was just on New Year's Day that the Tesla Cybertruck once more hogged headlines after one unit exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

A fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the valet area in front of the hotel.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that the Cybertruck drove up to the front entrance when smoke started showing and there was an explosion.

Several incendiary materials were found in the back of the Tesla Cybertruck including firework mortars and camping fuel, police said.

The blast in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel killed one person inside the truck, injured seven others, and left the vehicle ablaze.