Several incendiary materials were found in the back of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas early Wednesday, including firework mortars and camping fuel, police said.

The blast in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel killed one person inside the truck, injured seven others, and left the vehicle ablaze.

Investigators said the Cybertruck pulled up to the hotel entrance and began spewing seconds before it exploded in flames.

Authorities believe the driver detonated the explosives in the back of the vehicle - gasoline tanks, camping fuel and large firework mortars.

The Cybertruck explosion happened just hours after a Texas man, inspired by ISIS, plowed a pickup truck into the crowds celebrating the New Year in New Orleans' French Quarter, killing 15 and injuring dozens more before police killed the driver.

Investigators believe the Las Vegas incident was an "isolated incident," but are checking to see if it is connected to the carnage in New Orleans because of similarities between the attacks.

Both vehicles were rented through the Turo website, both incidents occurred on New Year's Day and both involved U.S.-born service members.

There's also the significance of the blast involving Tesla, a company owned by Elon Musk, who is serving as an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.

"It's a Tesla truck, and we know that Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump and it's the Trump tower, so there's obviously things to be concerned about there, and it's something we continue to look at," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference on Wednesday.

CBS News reported on Thursday that the 2024 Cybertruck was rented to Matthew Alan Livelsberger, an active-duty soldier in the U.S. Army who was on leave at the time.

The driver of the pickup truck in New Orleans was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas.