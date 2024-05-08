Driving under the influence is illegal in every American state, yet each day, 37 people die in drunk-driving crashes. That's one preventative death every 39 minutes. Despite the public's understanding of how alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination, there are relatively few solutions available to curb drunk driving.

In the U.S., where car culture reigns supreme, this problem has become even more pressing. Compared to other countries, America ranks third for its share of road traffic incidents due to alcohol. In fact, about 32% of all crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. Considering how widespread driving under the influence is, it's critical to develop solutions that reduce the likelihood of these incidents.

According to a recent study, 1 in 5 motorists admitted that they had driven drunk in the last year. From that group, 10% noted that they did this often, underlining the necessity for local or Federal actors to introduce tools that can counteract the growing trend of drunk driving. So far, the steps taken to prevent alcohol-related accidents and fatalities have been falling short. Most limitations on someone's ability to drink only occur after harm has been done. For example, someone with previous DUI convictions is commonly forced to have a breathalyzer installed in their car. While this does deter drinkers from getting behind the wheel, there is not enough infrastructure to encourage safer drinking.

Some local governments have attempted to reduce drunk driving by amending previous legislation. These changes have provided great results, but it's unlikely that all 50 US states will adopt similar approaches. In the case of Utah, which lowered the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) from 0.8 to 0.5, reported fatalities decreased by almost 20%. This finding represents the possibility for America to foster a safer driving and drinking culture. However, more must be done to bring these efforts across the country. Breathalyzer In Every Bar Vending is a unique company taking an alternative strategy to address drunk driving. Founded almost 12 years ago by Julius Zanoni, the business has transcended multiple other companies that failed to create a profitable yet effective approach for reducing alcohol consumption and building awareness.

By installing breathalyzer machines in bars across the United States and Canada, the company is working to support average drinkers and bar owners. Breathalyzer In Every Bar Vending enables bars or third-party individuals to purchase these machines and install them seamlessly in high-traffic areas. Unlike competitors who don't offer installation services or training, Breathalyzer in Every Bar Vending installs machines in a discussed location before requiring payment. This turn-key solution also comes with in-depth training so the investor has an understanding of the industry.

The customers can cultivate a residual cash flow from their vending machines while helping bars and their visitors have a better experience. After inserting a straw and blowing it into the breathalyzer, users can see their BAC. This information can be used as a fun activity for many drinkers and creates an atmosphere that encourages responsible drinking.

"Breathalyzers are an accurate way for people to understand when they have drunk too much," Julius Zanoni says. "By placing these in bars, we are subtly helping that establishment normalize conversations about drinking limits. This helps drinkers measure what they're putting into their body and think twice about getting behind the wheel."

Over the past few decades, alcohol consumption has changed year over year. However, research shows that the current average (63%) of American adults who drink increases when household earnings and age are taken into account. About 80% of those who earn over $100,000 annually consume alcohol. Another report showed that one in five adults who drink say they drink too much sometimes. This is normal behavior, but America and other countries need to make educational content and technology like breathalyzers accessible. With the right level of intervention, bars, and other drinking establishments can play a direct role in reducing alcohol-related traffic incidents.