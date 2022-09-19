As the population of the elderly continues to grow, more and more people are looking for ways to take care of their parents remotely. It can be a stressful situation to be in for many reasons. It is also hard for people to care for their parents, especially if they live in different cities or countries.

Fortunately, with the help of technology, people can care for the elderly from afar which would help their parents stay healthy and happy while they're away at work or running errands.

Some of the technologies that are used to monitor the health and safety of your loved ones include remote monitoring systems, video chat services, and home automation devices (like smart locks). Remote monitoring systems help you monitor your elderly parent's activities, while video chat services allow you to interact with them through video calling.

Home automation devices allow you to monitor what activities are currently happening in the house and if there is an emergency.

Here are some tips for taking care of your elderly parents remotely:

Through Sensor Technology

The most important thing for people who are taking care of elderly parents remotely is to be available and responsive when their parents need them.

Technology can help families provide support to loved ones from a distance in several ways. One way is by using sensor systems that can monitor the health and well-being of elderly or infirm relatives.

These systems can track things like heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, and can send alerts to caregivers. This technology can give peace of mind to the person being monitored and their family, knowing that help is available if needed.

Through Alexa Together

Alexa Together is a voice-activated assistant by Amazon that is designed to connect young folks with their aging loved ones. The service provides a way for family members to stay connected and interact with their loved ones, even when they're not in the same room. The service includes a monthly subscription fee, as well as a one-time setup fee for the Echo device.

With Alexa Together, you can remotely check on your parents' well-being, manage their medications, and even set up reminders for them to stay on top of their daily tasks. Plus, you can stay in touch with them via video calls and chat messages. The service also offers peace of mind to subscribers by providing 24/7 access to emergency services and support

Another important feature that Alexa offers is fall detection. The feature is designed to help keep the elderly safe in the event of a fall. In case they are unable to get up, Alexa will automatically call for help. This feature can be a lifesaver for people who live alone or have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to falls.