KEY POINTS The product contains sesame but it may not be declared on the package

There has been one report of a reaction related to the recall

Affected customers may choose to return the product to get a refund

Certain hot dog buns that were sold in four states are being recalled. They may contain undeclared sesame, which has been added as the ninth major allergen.

The problem with the recalled "Our Family White Hot Dog Buns" is that they may contain undeclared sesame, according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The recall was issued when it was discovered that the products, which actually contained sesame, were distributed in packaging that did not declare this particular ingredient's presence.

This means someone with a sesame allergy who consumes the product may "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

In 2021, sesame was added as the ninth major food allergen, as per the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research (FASTER) Act. Previously, there were only eight major food allergens with specific labeling requirements, namely milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, wheat and soy beans — the eight allergens that, at the time of the passage of the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, accounted for 90% of the food allergies and serious allergic reactions in the U.S.

When the addition became effective on Jan. 1, 2023, the requirements for the major allergens were applied to products with sesame, too, the FDA noted. They included specific labeling requirements for food or ingredient products that contain sesame.

So far, there has been one report of a reaction related to the recall. Customers who think they may be experiencing an allergic reaction are being advised to seek medical attention.

The recall affects the "Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct." with the UPC 0-70253-75107-3 and "best by" dates of April 9, 2023, "and earlier." They come in plastic packaging with blue twist ties and were distributed in retail stores in four states: Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.

Perfection Bakeries, d/b/a/ Aunt Millie’s Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 Ct.” https://t.co/aFWBz44hLe pic.twitter.com/aMuFGNAh0g — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 22, 2023

"Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and Aunt Millie's complete their investigation and are certain the market has been cleared of any incorrect packaging," the FDA said.

Those who find that they are in possession of the recalled product may return them to where they bought it, so they can get a refund. Those with questions may contact the company at 1-800-995-8245 Ext. 276.