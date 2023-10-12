KEY POINTS Operation Ajay will bring back Indian citizens who wish to return from Israel

India's External Affairs Ministry will arrange special flights as part of the mission

The first flight is scheduled to take off Thursday night from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

India has launched an operation to bring back its citizens from Israel as the region sees a flare-up in violence following Hamas' surprise attack last week and Israel's counter-strike.

Dubbed "Operation Ajay," the mission will see chartered flights being used to repatriate Indian citizens after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war and vowed to retaliate against the Palestinian militant group for the attack.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said "Operation Ajay" would "facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return." Navy ships will also be deployed if required.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place," he added. "Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad."

A special flight is scheduled to take off Thursday night from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to bring back the first batch of Indians.

The Indian embassy in Israel said it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight.

International Business Times tried toreach out to an official at the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv but did not immediately receive a response.

There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel. Apart from nearly 1,000 students, a number of Indian citizens work in the West Asian country as business people, diamond traders and IT professionals. A majority are employed as caregivers for elders.

"There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1,000 Indian students, whom we love very much," said Kobbi Shoshani, consul general of Israel in Mumbai.

"The Indian business community that we love and respect so much contributes to our economy in a big way," he added. "Indian nurses and caregivers have become part of our families."

He noted the government is "doing the utmost" in assisting Operation Ajay.

"The Israeli government is doing the utmost to assist the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay," he said. "We look forward to welcoming all of you back in Israel once we win the war against Hamas ISIS terrorists."

The war that began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel last week has now entered its sixth day. As airstrikes and shelling by Israeli forces continued Thursday, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees said at least 340,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip.

After Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz agreed to form a national unity government to lead the country in its war, the Hamas group retorted, saying Israel's united front won't "intimidate or deter the resistance."

"We have been preparing for this attack for years," said Mohammad Nazzal, a senior Hamas official. "The resistance fighters have prepared to engage in the most vicious of battles for many months."