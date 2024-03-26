In recent years, technological advances have highlighted the almost limitless potential for innovation. Regardless of the sector, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and even simple integrations can significantly boost productivity, employee fulfillment, and ingenuity. However, the shift to a digitally-enabled world is a difficult choice for many. Certain industries are more capable and open to these changes, while highly regulated counterparts are lagging behind. OQULi, a startup committed to bridging the intangible through innovative solutions for the AEC community, stands out in this landscape.

The Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries are inexplicably intertwined due to their shared focus on creating commercial and residential projects that bring a variety of benefits to society. These sectors have been critical for economic and social development, yet professionals leading the charge don't have access to the tools they need to be more efficient and creative. Due to AEC's influence on society, these industries are highly regulated. This structure may be why architecture, engineering, and construction professionals are bound to very traditional working methods.

Whether speaking about software availability or the enjoyment staff get from frequently repeated tasks, AEC could use some improvement. Sources have shown that AI technology could drastically improve productivity and cost-effectiveness in the sector if digitization is done at the same pace as other industries. AEC is growing rapidly and technology could accelerate progress. From 2020 to 2022, around $50 billion was invested in the space. These contributions are 85% higher than three years ago, signaling that AEC has much untapped potential.

A study from 2020 showed that AI tools would be specifically beneficial for construction, which is one of the least digitized industries. Construction is high in demand, but it has a poor level of productivity that could be optimized by technology. In the last two decades, the industry only increased its productivity by 1%, highlighting the need for high-quality tech integrations.

Comprehensive tech solutions can solve numerous issues in all facets of AEC. However, there are very few tools focused on this niche and practically zero offering comprehensive offerings. OQULi, a startup co-founded by Dennis Dixon and Paige Reiche, is looking to change this with its AI-driven code compliance assistant CODiii. The innovative 'tech companion' will launch this April with the mission of creating a searchable database, scanning documents, and giving precise responses to queries at all design phases.

Dennis and Paige are both highly experienced AEC professionals and entrepreneurs. Dennis has extensive expertise in programming, CAD, and BIM. He has also founded his own company that pioneered laser scanning and mesh modeling technology. Along his entrepreneurial journey, Dennis connected with Paige, who has been working in AEC for over 12 years. As she has sharpened her skills in BIM, architectural modeling, and examining, she has also founded her own architectural firm. The pair were motivated to create OQULi together because of their shared struggles handling complicated software and overly time-consuming workflows.

"As entrepreneurs, we are always interested in being more efficient in the design process," says Dennis Dixon. "However, it can be very difficult when architects are only a small percentage of software users. Our desires aren't reflected in the programs we use, so Paige and I wanted to create tools that actually solve industry problems and don't put users into specific categories."

"OQULi is solving a major challenge in AEC, and we're doing it in a very unique way," Paige Reiche adds. "We are giving users a fun game-like experience through the use of a Skill Tree allowing them to explore new paths, and find community through live events, crowdfunding campaigns, and charity work OQULi plans to do."

This innovative approach will be a game changer for the industry, removing the old boring, and unresponsive methods with fun, engaging, and community-led development. The Skill tree will allow the user to actively choose the direction of the tools they wish to utilize.

OQULi is challenging AEC's under-digitized nature with its tech solutions, but it's also revolutionizing how professionals feel. With CODiii and its future releases, the company will integrate gamified features that transform slow, time-consuming tasks into interactive and fun activities. Paige and Dennis are passionate about taking this approach because the industry's professionals are deeply creative people, but are given few chances to let their ingenuity shine. By providing AI-led software that streamlines their work, but also makes it much more enjoyable, OQULi is equipping a highly traditional sector to be agile in the quickly changing environment.

AEC professionals can achieve greater innovation, accuracy, and excellence with CODiii by their side. Instead of relying on stagnant paper or PDF materials that are time-consuming to examine, this AI companion will help professionals access a searchable database, monitor legacy history, and enable code writers to simplify updates. As CODiii develops, it will also become pivotal for handling onboarding problems and inconsistent review strategies.

Within the next few years, OQULi plans to expand CODiii's capabilities past code compliance into design software assistance for the most popular programs. Further on, the company hopes to also release another AI tool that is focused on enhancing zoning compliance. Overall, OQULi is committed to helping AEC achieve a more informed design process that takes less time, labor, and results in fewer errors. The company's technology will benefit professionals individually, but also ease workloads across municipal affairs and housing. The AEC industry should take inspiration from OQULi's distinct approach to a problem that has been overlooked, and develop similar solutions that will propel success and innovation in the sector.