Comprehensive data on Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups in the United States is generally lacking, and there is an even more pressing need for specific analysis on individual ethnic groups within this diverse category, which consists of over 70 distinct groups.

The demand for more research data on individual Asian American sub-communities has become increasingly apparent following the U.S. Federal Government's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) introducing new standards for demographic research. These standards now include collecting data on additional racial and ethnic subgroups. Until now, existing data has combined the mosaic experiences of the AAPI communities into a single data point, disregarding the cultural and historical diversity among Asian Americans. While OMB's actions signify progress, proactive measures are being made by civic groups like the Council of Korean Americans (CKA).

In September 2023, CKA unveiled the 2nd edition of its groundbreaking national research analysis, titled "The Multiple Faces of the National Korean American Community: Progress and Paradoxes." This report, authored by the distinguished political science scholar Taeku Lee of Harvard University, offers comprehensive insights into the Korean American community's demographic, economic, cultural, and political landscape, outlining its evolution over time.

"This report isn't just about collecting data, numbers, and percentages. It's about considering Korean Americans through an intersectional lens and highlighting the need for multivariable research," says Dr. Abraham Kim, CKA's Executive Director. "Dr. Lee's analysis encourages digging deeper to understand the full picture while exploring the how and the why, ultimately contributing to a more accurate and balanced reality of the Korean American community."

Aligned with CKA's commitment to empowering Korean American leaders, this data analysis aims to raise awareness and foster a deeper understanding among community leaders and equip them with the information needed to advocate more effectively and credibly for their communities and measure progress. In sum, data is power when in the hands of leaders.

The report also sheds light on societal challenges, especially in light of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the increasing violence against Asian Americans in recent years. Recent surveys indicate that around 50% of Korean Americans have encountered some form of racial discrimination, with 90% facing microaggressions and financial difficulties. Disturbingly, nearly 60% of Korean American women have reported experiencing sexual harassment, often encountering disbelief when reporting these experiences to authorities.

CKA's report provides a more nuanced and rarely available body of insights for leaders and communities interested in understanding the current state and evolution of the Korean American community. This work marks the beginning of more in-depth research to come. Dr. Kim emphasized, "We have much more survey work and exploration to do on this dynamic, complex, and culturally rich community. Our goal is to continue equipping leaders with relevant information and delving deeper into societal concerns highlighted in our previous reports. These include the mental health of the youth population, the causes of poverty among senior citizen communities, and the factors contributing to the slow career progress of many Asian American professionals who are not advancing to executive roles."

To access the 2023 Edition of CKA's report, please visit the link provided.