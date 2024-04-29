For centuries, immersion didn't transcend the hems of day-to-day experiences such as courteous or entertaining human interactions, harsh wind gushes that vigorously brush against your skin or feeling the cooling effect of winter's first glossy snowflakes. For centuries, there was a distinct chasm between art and spectators, and any forms, some more erudite than others, of analysis or admiration happened from the isolated perspective of an audience seat or a polite distance between curious watchers and lucid paintings or sophisticatedly carved sculptures marked by a straight duct tape line in a brightly-lit museum.

In contrast, INTER_, a contemporary interactive and immersive art experience located in SoHo, NYC, invites everyone to immerse themselves in a labyrinth of otherworldly environments featuring two floors of tech-enabled, interactive art. The gallery fused the playfulness of interactions with the finesse of art, fueled by potent and ever-growing technology, curating an inspiring environment where INTERmersive art stimulates more than sight.

INTER_ officially premiered in May 2023 after opening in BETA mode in late 2022 to gather initial customer feedback. Years ago, the visionaries behind the exhibition realized the global need for real experiences, real interactions, real joy, and real emotions that surfaced freely without using cell phones or social media. COVID reinforced that realization, pushing INTER_ to break boundaries and offer fresh initiatives that inspire people to get off the couch, explore, and interact with each other face-to-face.

Striving to cater to all, INTER_ curates sensory and tactile experiences that are playful, interactive, and have a deep meaning hiding behind them. As visitors enter the magical realm of INTER_, they will be welcomed with an induction orientation video that sets the stage for the journey ahead. Then, they will enter the Immersion Dome, where, surrounded by tantalizing visuals supported by interactive 3D lidar tracking technology, they will be able to engage with the art and, most importantly, have fun. Dedicated to unique experiences and constant improvement, INTER_ plans to change the show every 6-12 months.

Another highlight is the Idyllic Garden which leads visitors to other interactive displays throughout the space. In the charming Infinity Room, guests can lose themselves in the surrounding art. Nearby, they can also immerse and interact with digitally forged portals, a playful window onto other realms and dimensions, before reaching The Well. This features vibrational patterns and waveforms controllable by crystal balls, which affect the ambient sound and artistic visuals on the accompanying screen. As the journey comes to an end, guests can enjoy the Meditation Gong Room featuring haptic floors and a guided meditation for a full body and mind experience.

Apart from these installations, INTER_ created INTERmersive diffusion glasses that enable visitors to view installations from a unique and slightly trippy view. The gallery also offers 'Eye Candy Installations,' which are perfect for those who enjoy capturing magic moments on camera, offering a picturesque scenery that's as profound as it is Instagrammable.

Contemporary art is controversial. To some connoisseurs and amateurs, it resembles unintentional splashes of hues, tints, and shapes, and to others - a mystical world of contrasting interpretations and enchanting emotions. Right in the middle lies INTER_'s skillful merge of art and entertainment, where diverse exhibitions and installations speak to everyone, regardless of age or expertise.

INTER_ evolves its space frequently, often evoking the seasonal spirit seen and felt in the city. To achieve that, the art experience partners with creatives and local artists who blast a breath of fresh air, uniqueness, and artistry into all exhibitions and installations. Additionally, INTER_ has an in-house team of artists and technicians who construct, visualize, and install inventive and emotive spectacles that emanate values and wisdom aligning with INTER_'s vision. Ultimately, making the arts more accessible to the masses while encouraging people to seek unfeigned emotions and joyful otherworldly escapades are the cornerstones of INTER_.

Apart from entertaining families, engaging kids, thought-provoking art philosophers, and fostering an impeccable date atmosphere, INTER_ keenly organizes unique, artful, and fully personalized events such as team-building functions, private engagements, and school excursions.

In May, INTER_ will begin installing its INTERnet exhibition, a multi-level net installed within the space, which will require movement, climbing, touching, and feeling. With cutting-edge technology and vibrant artistry, INTERnet will take it back to the innate sensory emotions, elevating the experience with INTERmersive techniques.

Futuristic but genuine, digital but creative, immersive and interactive, tech-savvy but human-oriented, and messy but beautiful are only a few contrasts and paradoxes INTER_ connects, inviting witnesses to self-reflect, self-discover, and re-think their interactions with technology, art, humans, and themselves.

"At INTER_, we break conventions, enhance emotions, and encourage wholly empiric and sensory self-discovery and exploration," adds Ryan Nelson, Co-Founder. "We've seen kids leave with wide grins, adults letting their inner child run wild, and teenagers discover new profound emotions. Digital doesn't always mean calculated and unexpressive, and we believe, with an intentional blend of creativity and technology, INTERmersive art is the future."