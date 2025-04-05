Apple's flagship iPhone 16 lineup may be facing its steepest price hike yet, analysts warn. With US President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports, it's no wonder that the tech sector will be one of the most affected industries.

What's worse, if you're thinking of upgrading your old iPhone to an iPhone 16 Pro Max, do it now. The high-end models, according to the experts, could retail for nearly $2,300- something that hasn't happened before.

Why Are iPhone Prices Expected to Surge?

The increase in price is related to the Trump administration's latest tariff increase in imports, meant to target items made in China. Based on Rosenblatt Securities, such new trade regulations can bring an increase in the price of certain iPhone models of as much as 43%--if the Cupertino company chooses to charge it fully to users, Reuters reports.

The budget iPhone 16, priced at $799 today, might rise to around $1,142. The high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage and a 6.9-inch screen might rise from $1,599 to almost $2,300, according to Rosenblatt's estimates.

Will Apple Be Able to Absorb the Expense, or Will Customers Foot the Bill?

Apple has not explicitly stated if it will absorb the increased costs or pass them wholly to consumers. The tech giant can seek exemptions from tariffs or use current inventory to put price increases on the back burner, but analysts caution that such measures are mere stopgap actions.

If no exemptions are offered, Apple might have to make a difficult decision, either cut its profit margins or risk pricing out a huge chunk of its customer base.

This Could Be Bad News For Apple Investors

The uncertainty has made investors nervous, according to 9to5Mac. Although in the past, Apple has managed trade tensions through shrewd pricing and supply chain maneuvers, this case may be different. According to analysts, even a small price hike on a high-volume item such as the iPhone might impact sales projections, stock performance, and consumer sentiment.

Apple's future pricing policy will be closely monitored by Wall Street, particularly as the company prepares for its next product launch cycle later this year.

Will the $2,300 iPhone Become a Reality?

The notion of a $2,300 iPhone may sound absurd, but it's not impossible to happen given the new economic environment. If the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced higher, the iPhone 17 Pro will come out even more expensive.

With the tariff implementation set to kick in anytime soon, buyers will have to prepare themselves for a more expensive iPhone, particularly if they're looking at the high-end variants.

Originally published on Tech Times