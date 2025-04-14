A new subscription-based service called inTouch allows artificial intelligence to make daily phone calls to elderly family members, chatting with them in place of their children or caregivers—and sending emotional summaries afterward.

inTouch, launched in late 2024, emerged from this intersection of care, guilt, and convenience, promising both emotional support and peace of mind, 404 Media reported.

The service, which costs $29.90 per month, uses a generically-voiced AI to hold short, daily conversations with elderly users on topics ranging from hobbies to emotional wellbeing. After each call, a mood-labeled summary is sent to the family via an app.

Users can choose from a list of recipients—parent, grandparent, or even themselves—and tweak the conversation prompts. While the calls technically "work," critics argue they feel cold, impersonal, and possibly even insulting.

In interviews, some elderly users described the voice as robotic and fast-paced, while experts warn of the emotional void created when human interaction is replaced by automation.

Though inTouch's founder insists the tool is meant to supplement—not replace—human contact, ethical concerns are piling up. Experts from Harvard's Department of Global Health warn that these AI conversations may lack the depth, history, and empathy that make familial relationships meaningful. Still, early adopters continue to sign up, citing peace of mind and convenience.

Meanwhile, the company claims hundreds of users are already using the service across North America and Europe.

