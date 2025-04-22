The waiting game is finally over as Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live in the US on Thursday, April 24. Following a short delay caused by tariffs, the gaming giant has now confirmed that North American fans can soon pre-order the year's most-hyped hybrid console.

If you've ever attempted to get your hands on a brand-new console early before, you already know it's a game of competition. There might be a few scalpers during the pre-order time, but don't forget you will compete with everyone when it comes to slots.

These pro tips will provide you with the advantage you need to secure your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order before it's gone.

Get Retailer Accounts Ready in Advance

Make and refresh your accounts before April 24. It may seem obvious, but most people skip this important step. If you're pre-ordering from big box stores such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, or Target, make sure you have an active account and remember your login information. Make sure your payment and shipping info is current.

When pre-orders become available, you'll be fighting against the clock. You don't want to waste valuable seconds re-entering a password.

Prioritize the Console Since Accessories Can Wait

Save your money on buying the Nintendo Switch 2 console first. Yes, new add-ons such as the Switch 2 Pro Controller or new releases such as "Donkey Kong Bananza" and "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" are appealing, but priority should go towards the console.

Add-ons typically don't become available faster than consoles, so come back for them after your console is locked down.

Think About Pre-Order Bundles (If Offered)

Bundles could be the hidden key to getting your console. During the UK launch, stores sold Switch 2 bundles with accessories and at a premium price point. These remained available longer than the standard console, according to Tom's Guide reporter Rory Mellon.

If American stores do the same, opting for a bundle might increase your chances, particularly if you're already going to get the extras anyway.

Don't Quit When You See 'Sold Out'

Be persistent—inventory usually restocks in waves. "Sold out" is not necessarily game over. Stores sometimes release stock in waves to prevent their sites from crashing. Mellon advises everyone to keep reloading the page, as some shoppers get a console 30 minutes to an hour after the original drop.

Even if someone drops out mid-checkout, that console can go back into circulation. Stick around, keep trying, and don't give up too soon.

Follow Trusted Stock Tracking Accounts

Stay ahead with real-time updates from stock trackers.

Twitter (now X) accounts like @Jake_Randall_YT, @mattswider, and @Wario64 are known for sharing accurate restock alerts. Enable notifications so you're first to know when Switch 2 units go live or come back in stock.

Restock notifications can shift hourly. Having trustworthy sources in your sights might be the difference between getting one or losing out.

Originally published on Tech Times