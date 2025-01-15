A ceasefire deal has been announced between Israel and Hamas although it isn't going to be official until formally approved by Israel and implemented.

Here are the latest details that have been released.

The first phase would begin with a six-week ceasefire, President Joe Biden announced.

It would include the release of 33 hostages who were captured during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Which hostages will be released has not been announced but Biden said that some Americans would be among them as part of the deal.

It's also unclear if all of the American hostages would be among the first phase of the hostage release.

Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the agreement.

The six-week ceasefire is to allow negotiators to work on a permanent end to the war as the second phase of the agreement. The ceasefire can be extended as part of the deal if needed.

The implementation of the deal could begin as early as Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The exact timing of the hostage release is not known yet.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to approve the deal so it could go into effect.