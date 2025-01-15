President Biden confirmed that Americans would be among the hostages released during a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

"The vice president and I can not wait to welcome them home," Biden said from the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

News of the ceasefire deal was announced a short time before the president spoke.

The deal includes the release of 33 hostages held since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel more than 15 months ago and dragged them back to Gaza.

Not all of the hostages that are expected to be handed over are alive.

As part of the deal, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinians who have been held during the conflict.

The ceasefire is considered part one of a two-part deal. The second part would include the release of all hostages, dead or alive, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

"The road to this deal was not easy," Biden said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.