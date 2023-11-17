The White House responded to a post by Elon Musk on his X, former Twitter, saying it was "abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate."

On Nov. 15, Musk seemed to agree with a post that accused "Jewish communities" of pushing "hatred against whites."

"You have said the actual truth," the Tesla chief executive responded to the post on X.

"It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. "We will continue to condemn Antisemitism at every turn."

The backlash against Musk's post keeps growing. IBM, suspended ads on X, The Financial Times and The New York Times reported.

Dustin Moskovitz, cofounder of Facebook and CEO of Asana, called on Musk to resign.

Jonathan Greenblat, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, said that "it is indisputably dangerous to use one's influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories."

Bloomberg reported Friday that some shareholders of Tesla are calling for action against Musk.