Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. During the meeting, they are expected to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, as stated by Herzog's office. These discussions come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The day after, President Biden will meet with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the recent election. This meeting between the two political figures will be significant as they prepare to navigate the future of US-Israel relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.

It is expected that Ron Dermer, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. and advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will accompany President Herzog in his meeting with President Biden, according to Reuters.

The two leaders have previously met at the White House in July 2023 and again in October 2023 in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu and Biden also held talks in Washington in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he has spoken with the US president-elect Donald Trump three times since the election, with the goal of strengthening the alliance between their countries.

"These were good and very important conversations," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the field of peace and its expansion, and in other fields."

Recently, cease-fire talks led by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have stalled, as have efforts to stop the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, suspended its efforts, saying it would resume once the parties show a willingness to end the war and civilian suffering.

As the change in U.S. administration approaches, attention is focused on how it will affect the ongoing conflict and the relationship between President-elect Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Many are closely watching how Trump will engage with Netanyahu and navigate the complex geopolitical challenges, particularly in the Middle East, as their cooperation could have significant implications for the future of the war and the broader regional dynamics.

Netanyahu's comments come amid Israeli strikes in Lebanon and northern Gaza on Sunday that resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including children. The escalating violence highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.