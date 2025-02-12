Japan has asked to be exempt from the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum after President Donald Trump revoked its duty-free quota.

The request was made through Japan's embassy in Washington, according to the Associated Press.

Trump removed the exemptions and exceptions on steel imports to a minimum of 25% from his 2018 tariffs and increased the aluminum tariffs from 10% to 25%.

"Japan will firmly take necessary steps as we fully examine details of the new measures and their possible impact on the Japanese economy," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Trump's move comes from his belief that tariffs on foreign goods will strengthen domestic manufacturing.

After Trump's tariffs were announced earlier this month, auto stocks like Tesla, General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen plummeted.

China hit the U.S. with $14 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's 10% tariffs.

Canada plans to respond to Trump's 25% steel tariffs with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referring to them as "entirely unjustified."