President Donald Trump warned Americans they will feel "some pain" from the new tariffs he's imposing on Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump announced he was imposing the tariffs Saturday; they will be 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports, and 10% on Chinese imports.

He shared the message on his Truth Social platform.

Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.

Trump's tariffs drew swift retaliation from Mexico and Canada, a move experts forecasted as North America enters a trade war.

Economists warned a trade war would devastate border relations between Mexico and backfire on Trump if his counterparts decide to up the ante.

Director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization warned, ""If we have tit-for-tat retaliation, whether it's 25% tariff (or) 60% and we go to where we were in the 1930s we're going to see double-digit global GDP losses."

"That's catastrophic," Okonjo-Iweala said. "Everyone will pay."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday night that Canada would match Trump's 25% tariff on up to $155 billion in U.S. imports.

Trump's "overt" tariff wielding is unlike anything America has seen, said historian Douglas Irwin in an interview with the New York Times.

Trump is also threatening to impose 100% tariffs on all members of the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa if they replace the U.S. dollar as the international reserve currency.

