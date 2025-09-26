Jennifer Lopez is investing heavily to turn her Hidden Hills estate into a single-life sanctuary after her split from Ben Affleck.

The 10,046-square-foot mansion, purchased for $18 million in February, is undergoing major renovations, including an added room on the second floor.

An insider told Daily Mail, "Jennifer wants the home to be exactly as she likes it. She has a specific vision for the place and she wants it redone to perfection."

The renovations, inspired in part by her role in the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman," aim to create a "lush, dramatic, fun" atmosphere. The property spans 2.5 acres and includes a barn, stables, riding arena, guest house, pool, private theater, chef's kitchen, and a fully equipped gym.

A Retreat for Peace and Privacy

Lopez is redesigning the property as she starts a new chapter after her split from Affleck. She picked Hidden Hills for its quieter, more secluded atmosphere, away from the city's nonstop pace.

"She bought a home in a gated community where there is security personnel and cameras everywhere. This way she doesn't have to worry if Max rides his bicycle down a street or if Emme goes for a walk with a friend," the insider explained.

Lopez has been hands-on with the renovations, ensuring the home reflects her personal aesthetic.

The Daily Mail source noted, "Jennifer renovates every home she moves into because she wants a certain look, the JLo touch, which makes the place her very own. She has great style so she makes everything better. Jennifer wants it light, bright, and flirty."

Meanwhile, the Bel Air mansion she shared with Affleck remains on the market.

According to a previous report by PEOPLE, Lopez and Affleck were not fully aligned when purchasing the $68 million estate.

"The $68 million mansion was Ben's idea and a major compromise for her," a source told the outlet. They noted she preferred a more romantic, European-inspired aesthetic.

Still Very Close

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez have maintained a strong co-parenting bond despite finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

The former couple, who married in 2022, have made their children's well-being a priority, sources recently revealed to PEOPLE.

Affleck, 53, shares three children with ex Jennifer Garner: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13. Lopez, 54, has 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

Sources revealed say the kids remain close, spending time together and staying in regular contact.

An Affleck source said they "have the same groups of friends, they see each other and they talk all the time," and that both parents emphasize raising their children in a supportive environment.

Insiders further stated that Lopez treats Affleck's children with the same care she gives her own, ensuring everyone stays connected despite the couple's split.

Originally published on Music Times