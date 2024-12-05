JetBlue Airways said it will trim unprofitable routes, adjust service to Europe and redeploy aircraft outfitted with its premium Mint business class, according to a report.

The airline announced the changes in an internal memo to staff on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

Among the changes, JetBlue said it would cut flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Austin, Texas; Houston, Texas; and Milwaukee, Wis.

It will also end service from JFK to Miami, where it faces competition from legacy airlines, but continue the route between Boston and Miami.

"Florida remains a strong geography for JetBlue, however post-COVID we haven't been profitable in Miami due to the dominance of legacy carriers like American and Delta there," Dave Jehn, JetBlue's vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, wrote in the note, which was seen by CNBC.

The airline will also end service to San Jose, Calif., between Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Fla., and from Westchester, N.Y., to Charleston.

Flights from Boston to Grenada and Phoenix, and from JFK to Tulum, Mexico, will only be offered during the winter season.

Beginning in 2025, JetBlue will cease its second daily flight from JFK to Paris and offer service between JFK and London's Gatwick Airport only in summer.

Mint service will end on Seattle routes as the airline said its plan is to move the high-end service toward high-demand markets.

JetBlue said it would announce more transatlantic service next week.

CEO Joanna Geraghty told CNBC that the airline's goal is to cut costs by dropping unprofitable routes as it deals with grounding issues caused by Pratt & Whitney engines.