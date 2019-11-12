Following the announcement at the end of October that it would be cutting 500 jobs by the end of the year, Juul has raised its job cut total to 650 as it looks to reportedly reduce its costs by $1 billion. Juul has a reported 4,051 employees and at one time, was hiring as many as 300 workers a month.

The news of the additional job cuts come as Juul announced it was stopping the sale of all Mint JUULpods in the U.S. amid findings from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey and Monitoring.

Juul has been struggling to find a foothold as teen vaping illnesses and deaths increase. The company announced in September that it was stopping all advertising of its products in the U.S., instead focusing on direct promotions to smokers, CNBC reported.

“As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help JUUL Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world,” K.C. Crosthwaite, CEO at Juul, said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images