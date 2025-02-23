Star batsman Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 100 to lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday and push the title holders to the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy.

Chasing 242 for victory, Kohli hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls to spare and register his 51st ODI ton after an innings which also saw him pass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

Kohli, 36, removed his helmet and raised his bat to the Dubai International Stadium crowd after taking India closer to the semi-finals with two wins in two outings in Group A.

Pakistan have lost both their matches and will need Bangladesh to beat New Zealand on Monday to have any chance of staying in contention for a last-four spot.

The top two teams from the two groups will make the semi-finals.

"My job was clear -- to control the middle overs, not take risks against the spinners and take on the pacers," said Kohli.

"I was happy with the template, it's how I play in ODIs. I have a decent understanding of my game.

"It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It's easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these."

Favourites India remained clinical in their chase despite losing skipper Rohit Sharma for 20 off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In-form Shubman Gill, who made 46 after his century in the opening win over Bangladesh, put on 69 runs with Kohli.

India superstar Kohli started cautiously but reached 14,000 ODI runs with a trademark punch through cover off Haris Rauf.

He is just the third man to break the 14,000-run barrier after India icon Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (14,234)

Former captain Kohli raised his fifty with a boundary off Naseem Shah to loud cheers from the crowd.

His hundred came in 111 balls, a knock that rolled back the years for the veteran who has 82 centuries across all formats but whose previous ODI ton came in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who made 56, put the chase back on track with a stand of 114 after Gill's departure when leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed bowled the opener.

India bowled out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 3-40.

Pakistan elected to bat first on what seemed a sluggish pitch but a slow approach from the batsman rarely threatened the Indian attack despite a 104-run partnership between Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46).

Khushdil Shah's late cameo of 38 added some runs to the total before the innings folded with his wicket.

The Pakistan openers began cautiously despite a wayward start by Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami who bowled five wides in an 11-ball first over.

Shami, who returned figures of 5-53 in the win over Bangladesh, seemed to struggle with his ankle in his third over and left the field, returning soon after to India's great relief.

Babar Azam score 23 and fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq was run out on 10 before Shakeel and Rizwan got their heads down as Pakistan managed just one boundary in nearly 10 overs.

"When Saud and I were batting, we wanted to go deep. But our shot selection was bad and we lost wickets, which is why we were kept to 240," said Rizwan.

A full house was expected at the venue but there were empty seats on view during the match.

Pakistan next face Bangladesh on Thursday in Rawalpindi while India take on New Zealand in Dubai on March 2.