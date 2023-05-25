KEY POINTS Kylian Mbappe is not expected to hit the summer transfer market

A massive bonus awaits him should he stay with Paris-Saint Germain

Mbappe had an eventful year of soccer in 2022

As the 2022-23 soccer season slowly draws to a close, fans all over the world will be keeping a close eye on big-name players moving throughout the different leagues across the globe as the summer transfer window kicks off on June 14.

However, one name that is not expected to switch club, or even be on the market for that matter, is that of Paris-Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe had long been rumored as one of the top transfer targets for Manchester United should the Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani-backed Qatari group win the race to own the club as they are in need of a world-class striker to bolster their attacking group.

According to sources, Mbappe deciding to remain with Les Parisiens for the upcoming 2023-24 season will have him earn a lot of money as a bonus—about €90 million ($96.6 million) worth.

"If the player from AS Bondy is still at PSG (Paris-Saint Germain) in September, he will receive a sum of around 90 million Euros. At the club, no one imagines next season without its star player," RMCSport reported in French.

About a year ago, the French forward was being courted by Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid, but the French forward was reported to have spoken with club president Florentino Perez to turn them down, instead opting to remain with Paris-Saint Germain.

The deal he had signed with Paris-Saint Germain was reportedly for an extension worth $74 million per year with weekly wages of $1.4 million until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The past year was an eventful one for Les Parisiens as the Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi-led Paris-Saint Germain team took home the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 title–15 points clear of second-place Marseille and 17 ahead of AS Monaco FC.

But for Mbappe and the French national team, a third FIFA World Cup title was within their grasp had it not been for an ill-fated penalty shootout against Messi and Argentina who defeated them in the tension-filled shootout to a score of 4-2.

The soccer world witnessed a star-making outing from Mbappe as he scored all three of Les Bleus' goals, having fans around the world feeling for the 24-year-old star.

Despite the bags of money that he will receive should he explore his options, Mbappe appears to be completely satisfied with what he will be earning from his current club while keeping the team competitive regardless of whether Messi or Neymar decides to leave Paris-Saint Germain.