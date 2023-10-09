Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who is also a professor and president emeritus at Harvard, criticized the university for not speaking against Hamas' attack to Israel and also for not condemning a statement from some students that blamed Israel.

"In nearly 50 years of @Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today," Summers posted on X, or Twitter, Monday. "The silence from Harvard's leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups' statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel."

More than 30 Harvard student organizations posted a statement on Facebook during the weekend saying Israel is "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

"I am sickened. I cannot fathom the Administration's failure to disassociate the University and condemn this statement," Summers continued in his tweet. "I very much hope appropriate statements from the University and College condemning those who launched terrorist attacks and standing in solidarity with its victims will soon be forthcoming."

Summers, 68, was Treasury Secretary from 1999 to 2001, during the Clinton presidency. He also served as director of the National Economic Council from 2009 to 2010, under the Obama administration.

The students' statement against Israel draw criticism from U.S. politicians from the right and the left. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Elise Stefanik, chair of GOP conference in the House, and Democrat Representative Richie Torres were among those condemning the statement.

Another group of students at Harvard held a vigil Sunday night in memory of those who were killed by Hamas.