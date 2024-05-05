Former U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign and the Republican National Committee revealed on Saturday that they garnered over $76 million in April, with more than half of the funds coming from small donors.

According to Reuters, the monthly fundraising total surpassed the $65.6 million raised in March by Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, and the RNC. The campaign did not offer additional specifics regarding the fundraising haul, which will be disclosed in filings later this month.

The fundraising figures were revealed during a roughly one-hour presentation by Trump campaign leaders Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, and Tony Fabrizio. Biden has not yet disclosed his April numbers.

"With half of funds raised coming from small dollar donors, it is clear that our base is energized. The Republican Party is united, and voters nationwide are ready to FIRE Joe Biden and elect Donald J. Trump," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

Trump and the RNC convened a retreat in Florida for donors and prominent politicians, including potential vice-presidential candidates. The gathering aimed to bolster Trump's finances, which have been depleted by legal expenses, and to reassure donors about the campaign's status.

Trump is currently devoting much of his time to his criminal trial in a Manhattan courtroom concerning a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

According to the New York Times, Trump campaign officials asserted that Trump is in a favorable position as the race enters its final six months. They argued that he maintains a strong lead in three crucial states—Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona—that will significantly influence the election's outcome.

The Trump aides, nonetheless, emphasized that Trump continues to maintain a busy schedule. They stated that the former president will hold fundraisers in Kentucky, New York, Nevada, Houston, and Dallas in the coming weeks. Additionally, he is planning a rally in New Jersey and a speech in Washington, D.C.

The Federal Election Commission recently eased regulations regarding how campaigns and affiliated groups can collaborate on door-to-door canvassing and voter mobilization efforts.