Former President Trump shared a campaign advertisement on his Truth Social platform, commending several counter-protesters on college campuses, including students who proudly displayed the U.S. flag.

The advertisement features footage of pro-Palestinian students protesting at various locations across the country. It subsequently showcases images and videos of students at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill who prominently displayed the American flag during their campus demonstration.

The video also had combining news segments from Fox News and "Primetime with Jesse Watters," featuring reactions to the students' demonstration.

The ad praised the students for their resilience, noting that they remained steadfast despite being targeted with bottles and rocks. It referred to the UNC fraternity brothers as the "most admired college students" and lauded them as "patriotic" for their defense of the American flag.

Meanwhile, the original clip has gone viral on social media and has received widespread condemnation for the blatant racist action toward the Black student.

The face of racism. Here is one of the guys from the Ole Miss video making monkey sounds towards a black woman.

No child is born with hate. Hate is taught.



— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 4, 2024

Other clips depicted the same group of white students chanting "Lizzo" at a Black student in an apparent act of body shaming.

An ugly scene went down at the University of Mississippi -- when a group of white counter-protesters spouted racist taunts at a black pro-Palestine protester and insulted her weight.

A white Ole Miss frat boy dances like a monkey and makes monkey noises near a Black woman who was protesting for Palestine.

Is this heart warming?



— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 3, 2024

According to The Hill, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commended the group's actions, stating that while all Americans have the right to peaceful protest, forcibly removing the American flag and replacing it with another is unacceptable. She described it as "admirable" to protect the American flag.

After the disturbance on the Chapel Hill campus, classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, and non-essential operations were suspended.

Law enforcement intervened to dismantle an encampment and detained some of the protestors during a tense confrontation.

Reportedly, 36 protestors were detained within the encampment.