Following complaints from the Palestinian students and their supporters, the U.S. Education Department has decided to launch a civil rights investigation into Columbia University. The students allege discrimination in violation of federal law.

According to Columbia Spectator, Palestine Legal, representing four students and the Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, said they received notice on Thursday from the agency's Office for Civil Rights, indicating the start of an investigation.

The inquiry aims to assess whether the university is adhering to Title VI regulations, which prohibit discrimination based on race, color, or national origin, and whether it retaliated against students on these grounds.

The complaints originated from claims of "extreme anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic harassment" by university administrators, targeting students who protested against Israel's war in Gaza last October. These students allege facing death threats, doxxing, or harassment due to cultural attire, with top administrators, including university President Minouche Shafik, reportedly failing to promptly address and curb intimidation on campus.

According to Palestine Legal, Columbia has further fueled a hostile environment by suspending Students for Justice in Palestine—a student group advocating for Palestinian rights—for expressing support through speech activities. The organization also accuses the university of consistently treating Palestinian students and their allies differently.

The Education Department has underscored potential consequences for universities found to intentionally violate Title VI, including mandated policy changes or penalties affecting federal funding, NBC News reported. Mediation between parties is also on the table.

While the department lists two other ongoing investigations into Columbia University on its website, it's unclear whether these relate to recent campus unrest. Both the Education Department and Columbia have declined to comment on the ongoing investigations.

Palestine Legal's complaint predates recent events on the university's Manhattan campus, where students faced a deadline to vacate a tent encampment under the risk of suspension. The subsequent occupation of Hamilton Hall led to a standoff with police, resulting in mass arrests on campus and in street demonstrations.

President Shafik acknowledged the students' right to express their views but cited ongoing disruptions and safety risks as grounds for intervention.

In a separate development, Jewish students filed a class action lawsuit this week, alleging the university failed to enforce safety measures and allowed "extremist protesters" to intimidate them and force them off campus.