KEY POINTS The issue was discovered during routine testing

"All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall," as per Lidl

Affected customers may return the product to get a full refund

Lidl U.S. is issuing a voluntary recall of a cocktail shrimp product because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products were distributed to all its stores in the U.S.

The company issued the recall after routine testing revealed the presence of the bacteria on the finished product, according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

"Lidl performs this testing on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers," the company noted. "Lidl U.S. has ceased the production and distribution of the product as we continue our investigation in conjunction with the FDA to resolve the issue."

Consuming food that's contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may cause an infection called listeriosis, which can be "serious and sometimes fatal" in certain groups such as young children, the elderly, people who are frail or those with weakened immune systems. It is also "most likely" to infect pregnant women, in whom the infection tends to be mild but may lead to complications such as stillbirth and miscarriages.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled product.

The recall affects the ready-to-eat Tapas-branded "Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl" that come in 7-ounce containers and have the UPC 4056489411499.

"All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall," the announcement noted.

Lidl Voluntarily Recalls 7 oz Tapas Branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl Due to Possible Health Risk https://t.co/OluOF6mdKl pic.twitter.com/uF6KPnrcTM — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 2, 2023

The recalled cocktail shrimp product was reportedly distributed to all Lidl U.S. stores. These are in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The company has already removed the recalled product from store shelves, but some customers may still have it. Those who find that they are in possession of the recalled product are advised not to consume it. Instead, they should take it back to a Lidl store for a full refund even without a receipt.

Those with questions about the recall may contact the company at (844)-747-5435.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," the company noted, adding that it "regrets any inconvenience" because of the recall.

"Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl U.S. customers who choose to shop with us every day," it continued.