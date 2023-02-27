KEY POINTS There have been reports of the cans "swelling, leaking or bursting"

There may be a potential for contamination

Affected customers may return the products to get a refund

New York-based Kawasho Foods USA is voluntarily recalling a certain canned shrimp product because of an issue that poses a potential health risk. The affected products were sold at various retailers in four states.

A single lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp is being recalled over reports of the canned product "swelling, leaking or bursting," according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

"There is a possibility that the product has been under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens," the announcement noted.

The FDA indicated a potential for contamination with Clostridium botulinum as a "reason for announcement." This bacteria releases the dangerous toxin that causes botulism, the "rare but serious" illness wherein the toxin attacks the nerves in the body and may lead to respiratory and muscular paralysis.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or other adverse effects related to the use of the product. But the company is urging customers who are in possession of the recalled product not to use them, even if they don't look or smell spoiled.

The recall affects Lot LGC12W12E22 of the GEISHA Medium Shrimp product, which came in 4-ounce metal cans. These had the UPC 071140003909 and best-by date of May 12, 2026. These were sold at retail stores Walmart, Safeway, Albertsons, Associated Food Stores and Stater Bros Markets in four states: Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah.

The list of the select Walmart stores they were sold at is available here.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. Announces a Voluntary Recall of a Single Lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/rW1VHPJ8M0 pic.twitter.com/RRSZaSUwYY — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) February 27, 2023

Those who find that they are in possession of the recalled product are being advised to return it to the store where it was bought so they can get a refund. If they have any questions, they may contact Kawasho Foods USA at (212) 841-7400 or info@geishabrand.com.

Canned Food Safety

Canned foods are generally "shelf stable," so they may be stored at room temperature and last for a long time in the pantry. However, there are quite a few things consumers should look out for to make sure that their canned foods are still safe to eat.

For one, temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit may affect the quality of the food, causing nutrient loss and increasing the risk of spoilage. Cans may also corrode, especially for high-acid foods such as canned fruit juices and tomatoes. This may impact the taste, texture and nutritional value of the product.

Of course, it's important to check the use-by date of the product. One should also make sure to look out for signs of spoilage such as a foul odor and bulging, leaking or dents on the cans.