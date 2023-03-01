KEY POINTS The individually wrapped sweets are different from what the outer packaging says

The actual products contain a tree nut, which is a common food allergen

Affected customers may get a replacement or voucher

Russell Stover Chocolates is voluntarily recalling a certain product because it may contain an undeclared allergen. The affected sweets were distributed nationwide.

The recall affects certain Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups, according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The Kansas City-based company issued the recall after customers notified it that there was a wrong product inside the outer packaging for it.

Specifically, the outer packaging says Sugar Free Peanut Butter cups, but the individually wrapped products in it are actually Sugar Free Pecan Delights. This reportedly came about due to an "error by the firm's third-party co-packing company."

While the inner packaging correctly identifies the Sugar Free Pecan Delights and the two products are rather distinct from each other, this still means that the presence of pecans in the product is not declared on the outer label.

Pecan is a tree nut, which is among the most common food allergens that have specific labeling requirements under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) of 2004.

Together with shellfish and peanuts, tree nuts are also among the allergens that are "most frequently" associated with anaphylaxis, which is the potentially life-threatening reaction that may send the body into shock. This is why it's important for those with an allergy to get an accurate diagnosis and to read the labels of the food they eat carefully.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company noted. "Russell Stover has received no reports of any illness or allergic reactions related to this issue to date."

The recall affects Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups with the following "best before" dates: May 1, 2023, and June 1, 2023. The affected products come in 2.4-ounce bags and have a UPC of 077260096937. Affected lot codes are K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221 and L2321.

They were distributed to wholesale and retail stores "nationwide," the FDA noted. Those who find that they are in possession of an affected product may get in touch with the company by calling 1-800-777-4028, sending an email to consumerservices@russellstover.com or accomplishing this form to either get a replacement or a voucher.