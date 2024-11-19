Lockheed Martin Stock Little Changed After Ukraine Missile Strikes On Russia
The US granted Ukraine permission to launch ATACMS missiles into Russia
Lockheed Martin's stock slightly decreased after Ukraine used U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles made by the company to strike into Russia, a first for the second-largest country in Eastern Europe.
Lockheed Martin's stock closed at $533.26 a share on Tuesday after peaking at $539.32. The company's stock has experienced high volatility since the divisive U.S. presidential election and geopolitical shifts in Europe, fluctuating between $618.95 and $413.92 a share over a 50-day period, reported Market Beat.
The moves come after US granted Ukraine permission to launch ATACMS missiles into Russia on Monday. ATACMS, known officially as the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System, is a supersonic tactical ballistic missile that can reach a maximum distance of 190 miles.
The last time Lockheed Martin's product, specifically JASSM missiles, were used during the Ukraine-Russia war, its stock rose over $3 per share to $574.50.
Market Beat reported that 306,015 shares were traded during Tuesday's mid-day trading, a steep decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,061,086 shares.
It's been a profitable year for Lockheed Martin, who started off spring by winning a $17 billion contract for next-generation missile interceptors from the United States Missile Defense Agency.
While Lockheed Martin just lost a portion of a multi-billion dollar deal from the Pentagon, shares were up by 0.7% in the latest quarter. In June, the Pentagon decided to cut its order from three satellites to two, with Yahoo Finance estimating that it caused Lockheed Martin nearly $4 billion in loss.
Many research analyst reports from Melius Research, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and JP Morgan Chase, refer to the Lockheed Martin stock as a "strong buy."
