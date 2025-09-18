French protesters were on Thursday staging a day of nationwide disruption in a show of anger over President Emmanuel Macron's budget policies, with mass protests expected, transport chaos and clashes between police and demonstrators.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Macron's seventh head of government, took office last week, vowing a break from the past against the background of an ongoing political crisis.

But the appointment of the former defence minister has failed to assuage the anger of unions and the left.

They remain incensed about the draft 44-billion-euro ($52-billion) cost-saving budget of his predecessor Francois Bayrou, despite Lecornu's pledges to abolish both the life-long privileges of prime ministers and a widely detested plan to scrap two public holidays.

With unions calling for strikes, around a third of teachers walked out, nine out of 10 pharmacies were shuttered and commuters faced severe disruption on the Paris Metro, where only the three driverless automated lines were working normally.

Police in Paris and Marseille used tear gas to disperse early, unauthorised demonstrations.

On the outskirts of the northern city of Lille, protesters took part in an early morning union-led action to block bus depots.

"The aim is to show the government that we're here, that we're fed up with being taxed like crazy, that we're fed up with having trouble making ends meet on the 15th of the month," said Samuel Gaillard, a garbage truck driver.

Even schoolchildren joined the actions, with 300 pupils blocking access to the Maurice Ravel secondary school in Paris and brandishing slogans such as "block your school against austerity".

It is expected to be the most widely followed day of union-led protests and strikes since a months-long mobilisation in early 2023 against Macron's controversial pension reform, which the government eventually rammed through parliament without a vote.

"We feel that our colleagues were not fooled by the appointment of Sebastien Lecornu", which "did not calm the anger", said Sophie Venetitay, general secretary of Snes-FSU, the leading union for middle and high school teachers.

While the day of protest represents an early test of crisis management for Lecornu, anger is crystallising against Macron, who has just one-and-a-half years left in power and is enduring his worst-ever popularity levels.

The "obstacle" to revoking the pension reform -- still vehemently opposed by the unions -- lies "in the Elysee Palace", said the head of the CGT union, Sophie Binet.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said the authorities feared that thousands of people could seek to cause damage during the demonstrations and "steal" the day from peaceful protesters.

"Whenever there is damage, property damage, or harm to individuals, we will be uncompromising and relentless," he said.

More than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes are being deployed, backed by drones, armoured vehicles and water cannon.

Between 600,000 and 900,000 people are expected to take to the streets nationwide, according to an interior ministry estimate.

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez told AFP on Wednesday that he was "very concerned" about the risk that rioters intent on provoking fights and damage would infiltrate the union march in Paris, urging shops in the centre to close for the day and protect their storefronts.

A more informal day of action held on September 10, despite isolated disruption, did not succeed on its self-declared aim to "block everything".

Most high-speed trains in France are still expected to run on Thursday, while disruption to airlines should be minimal after air-traffic controllers postponed a strike but warned of a three-day action in early October.

"We can say that the transport situation is disrupted, but it is not at a standstill," said Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot.