One of the most beloved experiences returns on Facebook as Meta now rolls out the dedicated Friends tab on the platform, which brings its OG feed featuring content only from friends.

Throughout the years, Facebook has changed drastically because of the many experiences that Meta integrated into it, with the original feature that users loved fading into the background.

Despite the return of the Friends tab, Facebook will still retain its algorithmic feed which the company designed to suit the so-called "best experiences."

Meta Brings Back the 'OG' Friends Tab on Facebook in Select Regions

In the latest blog post from Meta, the "power of friendship" shines brightly as the company announced the return of the OG experiences of Facebook. Instead of being faced with countless recommended content based on your usage, Facebook's Friends tab brings the friends-only experience for all.

Users who explore the Friends tab will see the different text, photo, and video posts from their mutual connections, including their birthdays or other updates.

This latest tab essentially means that users will get access to a friends-only feed which will help them stay up to date on the happenings that their connections have. That being said, it is important to note that this Friends tab will only feature a feed, and it will no longer have the list of friend requests and friend suggestions.

It should be noted that the Friends tab will only be available for users in the United States and Canada for the time being.

Meta's Massive Changes for Facebook in Recent Years

Facebook is one of the social media platforms that are available from Meta. The platform has gone through changes over the years, including its advancement with Meta AI, which offers generative AI experiences for users to enjoy.

The company has also integrated significant experiences on Facebook over the years, including its gaming-focused feature, the Marketplace, Dating, and one of its top features from recent years, the Reels.

However, Meta faced massive criticism for removing its third-party fact-checking feature which designated an independent body to moderate its content, opting for an in-house Community Notes-style experience.

Throughout the years, Meta has revamped the Facebook experience, centering on massive changes in the feed or offering entirely new features for users to enjoy, but some still want what it previously had to offer. Fortunately, Meta has heard the requests of the users and returned the Friends tab for selected users.

