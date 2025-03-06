Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum thanked her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday for exempting Mexican goods included in the USMCA agreement from being impacted by tariffs for a month.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum detailed that the heads of state had an "excellent and respectful call in which we coincided that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results."

The president added that both administrations will continue working together "particularly in the areas of migration and security, which include reducing the illegal crossing of fentanyl to the U.S., as well as guns to Mexico."

Muchas gracias al presidente Donald Trump. Tuvimos una excelente y respetuosa llamada en la que coincidimos en que nuestro trabajo y colaboración han dado resultados sin precedentes, en el marco de respeto a nuestras soberanías. Continuaremos trabajando juntos, particularmente en… pic.twitter.com/JzD9jkm8tz — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 6, 2025

"This agreement lasts until April 2, when the U.S. announces reciprocal tariffs for all countries," Sheinbaum's message ended. Her publication answered to one from Trump, who said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the countries' relationship "has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together."

Sheinbaum had refrained from announcing counter-measures to U.S. goods after Trump's tariffs went into effect on Tuesday, saying she would announce them on Sunday at a massive public event. "We have said it in different ways: cooperation and coordination, yes. Interventionism, no. Mexico is to be respected, we are equal nations," she said on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum's way of dealing with Trump has been praised by analysts, with a recent report by the Wall Street Journal detailing that she has earned his respect, even saying she is a "woman I like very much." Sheinbaum's approval ratings stand at 75%, reflecting, among other things, domestic support for her handling of trade negotiations.

Originally published on Latin Times