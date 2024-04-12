KEY POINTS Saylor's posts usually see majority of commenters agreeing, but this post had many begging to differ

The words of Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of tech firm MicroStrategy, is deemed gold in the cryptocurrency circle, but his latest remarks regarding Bitcoin has had the crypto community on X (formerly Twitter) divided.

"Bitcoin is Divine," he wrote on the social media platform Thursday. Usually, Bitcoiners and crypto enthusiasts would immediately agree, considering the success of his company's Bitcoin strategy. However, comments under his post showed an apparent division.

One user whose bio states that he is an investor, said Bitcoin isn't divine at all. "It's a technology, invented by humans. Human inventions aren't divine," he argued. As if in agreement with commenters who disagreed with Saylor's statement, one user said Bitcoin is "just a commodity." Another user pointed out that Saylor may have meant "sacred or transcendent" as there are various definitions for divine, which may not always connote divinity.

Another user said the tech and investment titan may have meant Bitcoin was inspired by divinity. "God is a coder. Prove me wrong," he said. One user had a whole new other view of the world's largest digital asset by market cap, saying Bitcoin is "more of a double-edged sword."

Others tried to expound Saylor's words, as the Bitcoin maximalist is known for posting short messages on X that get massive engagement from crypto users and enthusiasts.

Its decentralized nature, scarcity, and disruptive potential have led many to view it as something truly extraordinary in the realm of finance. — MDX ALGO (@MDX_ALGO) April 11, 2024

Well, Bitcoin is decentralized digital currency, not associated with any religion or deity. However, it does share some similarities to religious beliefs, like:



- Faith: Many believers in Bitcoin believe it will revolutionize the financial system.

- Community: The Bitcoin commun — Le Xuan Manh(💙,🧡) (@manhlx99) April 11, 2024

Despite the division, Bitcoiners still agreed with Saylor, including prominent BTC investor Lark Davis.

There's nothing like Bitcoin. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) April 11, 2024

Saylor's latest engagement-packed post on X came on the day Bitcoin hit $71,256 at one point before closing at around $70,000. The Satoshi Nakamoto-created digital coin recorded a new all-time high of over $73,000 in mid-March to close a three-month impressive bull run since spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January.

His latest post also marks the second time this week that the crypto community huddled under the comments section to share their thoughts.

Earlier this week, the MicroStrategy founder said he trusts the "timechain," raising questions among new crypto users about what he meant. Enthusiasts and investors immediately came to the rescue to educate newbies regarding the term used by the digital coin's creator in his notes during the product's development.

Saylor also engaged the crypto community last week when he said the time will come when "everything before Satoshi will be viewed as BS," seemingly encouraging Bitcoiners to keep believing in the potential of a digital currency that, through decentralization, will ultimately bring back control to where it initially belonged before centralization: the community.