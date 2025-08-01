With scaling companies facing increasingly complex financial demands, from rapid growth and investor scrutiny to exit planning and data-driven decision-making, the traditional idea of financial support is quickly becoming outdated. At the forefront of this evolution is Richard Sanchez, founder of Robyn Consulting Group (RCG), a firm that's redefining what it means to be a fractional CFO for today's high-growth businesses.

Far from simply managing books or producing monthly reports, Sanchez and his team step in as strategic partners for companies chasing bold visions. Particularly focused on tech, SaaS, and high-velocity startups, RCG blends tactical execution with big-picture strategy, leveraging tools like predictive analytics and financial modeling to turn ambition into action.

"A lot of founders will say, 'I already have an accountant, why do I need a CFO?'" Sanchez says. "But the real question is: Do you have a vision? Do you have a plan? Because if you do, there's a lot more we can do than just keeping the books clean."

Sanchez defines the difference through what he calls the CFO Advisory Pyramid. At the base is accounting and data capture, the essential work of recording transactions and organizing books. But from there, the pyramid rises through layers of controllership, forecasting, analytics, and finally strategy.

"Modern-day accountants are essential," Sanchez emphasizes. "But strategy, planning for a 10x exit, for example, can't exist without accurate reporting and analysis. That all starts with the accountant. But finance doesn't end there."

Sanchez cautions that many modern fractional CFOs often lack forward-looking strategy and planning skills, leaving clients with clean books but no true financial roadmap. "Many are CPAs and bookkeepers who have never actually sat in a CFO seat but market themselves at premium rates," says Sanchez.

At RCG, the goal is to guide clients up the pyramid, aligning daily operations with high-level objectives, whether that's raising capital, selling the business, or building a succession plan.

Tech founders are often visionary, multi-talented product experts, but not necessarily financial strategists. Sanchez sees his role as helping those "absolute tech wizards" escape the day-to-day grind of budgeting, reporting, and forecasting, freeing them to lead and innovate.

"They shouldn't be wasting their bandwidth trying to reconcile accounts or make cash flow decisions in isolation," Sanchez says. "We give them the confidence and clarity to focus on what they do best, building and selling their product."

That clarity often translates into tangible business results: reduced costs, smarter cash allocation, investor-ready preparation, and strategic growth planning.

One of RCG's most powerful tools is its use of predictive analytics and business intelligence (BI). Sanchez emphasizes the power of a clear spreadsheet-based forecasting tool that is both accessible and customizable for the executive team.

"We build probabilistic models, essentially forecasting plans, that help founders make real decisions," Sanchez explains. "If a CEO says, 'Should I invest in this tech?' We can show them multiple scenarios: what that means for profit, for cash flow, in 30 days, in 90 days. It's decision intelligence powered by financial modeling."

RCG uses monthly rolling forecasts, variance analysis against budget, and performance analytics to continuously align operations with financial outcomes, identifying where revenues are off, why costs shifted, and how strategic decisions played out.

Unlike firms that focus solely on transacting and compliance, RCG is built to drive transformation. Whether prepping for an investment round, building a succession plan, or positioning for an exit, Sanchez's team operates at the intersection of internal control and external outcomes.

He describes four CFO 'archetypes' in a strategic matrix, ranging from controllers focused on internal systems to visionary strategists guiding exits and growth. RCG's strength? Combining tactical execution with strategic foresight, a unique hybrid is rarely found in one firm. "We live in the quadrant that connects all the dots," he says. "We roll up our sleeves and execute, but we're also helping you position the business for what's next."

RCG's typical client is a mission-driven company chasing aggressive growth, often in the $2–$50 million revenue range. While the firm is industry agnostic, Sanchez notes that technology and SaaS are their sweet spot, companies with recurring revenue, ambitious roadmaps, and complex infrastructure needs.

Their engagement model reflects the intensity of that growth: a 6- to 8-week sprint of deep planning and financial cleanup followed by leaner, ongoing support. "We front-load the work to deliver maximum value," Sanchez says. "That includes modeling, analytics, and planning systems. Then we maintain with monthly reforecasting, variance analysis, and strategy updates."

Born and raised in South Florida, Sanchez's foundation in economics and business was shaped early by strong mentorship and diverse corporate experience. From marketing and product to forecasting operations for virtual call centers, his early career exposed him to the cross-functional dynamics of modern business.

It was in finance, though, that he found his calling. "I fell in love with financial modeling," he says. "To me, it's more of building blocks for adults. It's how you visualize a company's future, and it became the backbone of everything I do." Since then, Sanchez has helped secure millions in capital, led strategic transformations across sectors, and built RCG into a trusted growth partner for ambitious founders.

At its core, Robyn Consulting Group isn't just about balance sheets; it's about balancing vision with action. Sanchez and his team offer more than financial hygiene; they provide financial clarity, growth strategy, and the systems needed to scale responsibly. "When a company needs to better understand its business, elevate its financial sophistication, and position itself for meaningful transformation, that's the moment to bring in a strategic finance partner," Sanchez says. "It's about helping business leaders make better decisions, faster. That's what we do, partner with visionaries, remove the noise, and build a path to get them where they want to go."