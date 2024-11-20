KEY POINTS Saylor said his offer to discuss the matter in private with Satya Nadella was rejected

He will only be given a three-minute window to present the strategy to the Microsoft board

The Microsoft board has said the company was already 'carefully' considering diversifying its portfolio to include $BTC

MicroStrategy's executive chairman Michael Saylor is due to present a Bitcoin investment strategy to the board of big tech giant Microsoft, paving the way for a potential breakthrough in the skeptical board's views regarding the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

During a recent X Spaces session hosted by investment management firm VanEck and attended by GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Saylor, a well-known Bitcoin maximalist, revealed that he will pitch a BTC strategy to the 12-member Microsoft board of directors.

A 3-Minute Opportunity He Won't Miss

Saylor revealed that he was approached by an activist who made a proposal to the Microsoft board to explore the possibility of holding Bitcoin on the tech titan's balance sheet.

"I'm going to provide a three-minute presentation – that's all you're allowed – and I'll send it to the board of directors," he said.

His revelation came just weeks after the Microsoft board urged its shareholders to vote against a proposal by the National Center for Public Policy Research to invest in BTC. At the time, the board said it was already "carefully" considering diversifying in Bitcoin, so the proposal was "unnecessary."

Also, Saylor previously reached out to Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella through X, asking the tech executive to call him "if you want to make the next trillion dollars for $MSFT shareholders."

Saylor revealed at the X Spaces that he also proposed to privately discuss a Bitcoin strategy with Nadella for an hour, but the offer was rejected. He said the presentation will be posted online.

Microsoft has a scheduled shareholder vote on Dec. 10.

Why Saylor Wants Other Companies to Follow Suit

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy has earned the tech company the respect of the broader crypto industry. MSTR shares have skyrocketed since the company adopted its BTC "HODL" strategy.

"I think it's not a bad idea to put on the agenda of every company. It ought to be put on the agenda of Berkshire Hathaway and Apple, and Google, and Meta because they all have huge hordes of cash, and they're all burning shareholder value," Saylor said.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy and other companies that followed its footsteps in holding BTC on their balance sheets continue to accumulate as much of Bitcoins as possible.

Just this week, MicroStrategy acquired 51,780 Bitcoin for $4.6 billion, bringing its total BTC stash to 331,200 ($30.7 billion). Japanese firm Metaplanet added over 124 BTC to its balance sheet Tuesday. The company now has more than 1,142 Bitcoins worth around $105.9 million based on current prices.

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin treasury is now bigger than the United States government's holdings (over 212,000) from seizures. In terms of the world's largest holders of BTC, the company is only second to BlackRock's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) IBIT.