Live Updates

The Israel-Hamas war is now on its 195th day – the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the assassination of Hamas' internal security intelligence officer in the Palestinian terror group's Beit Hanoun Battalion.

Leaders in the European Union have agreed to sanction Iran further, with the fresh sanctions specifically targeting Tehran's drone and missile program following the Iranian aerial attacks toward Israel over the weekend.

The bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned that the Middle East is "on the edge" of a regional war, and he said such a crisis will have a significant impact in Europe and the rest of the world.

An Iranian intelligence vessel associated with the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel Houthis has reportedly departed the Red Sea amid an impending Israeli response to the weekend rampage.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah on Thursday published footage of what it said was the drone strike in the Arab Al-Aramshe village in Galilee that resulted in over a dozen people injured Wednesday.

Back in war-torn Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), said a "man-made famine" was getting worse as infants in the northern part of the Strip were dying of dehydration and malnutrition.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East stem from the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that killed thousands from both sides. Palestinian civilians have suffered the brunt of the war after Hamas militants raided Israel on Oct. 7, murdering more than a thousand people and abducting over 250 hostages, of which some 130 are still in captivity.