Middle East Conflict Live: Israel Kills Hamas Intel Leader; EU To Impose New Sanctions On Iran
KEY POINTS
- Israel reportedly begins deploying troop carriers around Gaza ahead of Rafah ground raid
- Qatar says it is reconsidering role as a ceasefire talks mediator amid stalled discussions
- Israel will push back its Iranian response after Passover holiday, report says
The Israel-Hamas war is now on its 195th day – the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the assassination of Hamas' internal security intelligence officer in the Palestinian terror group's Beit Hanoun Battalion.
Leaders in the European Union have agreed to sanction Iran further, with the fresh sanctions specifically targeting Tehran's drone and missile program following the Iranian aerial attacks toward Israel over the weekend.
The bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned that the Middle East is "on the edge" of a regional war, and he said such a crisis will have a significant impact in Europe and the rest of the world.
An Iranian intelligence vessel associated with the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel Houthis has reportedly departed the Red Sea amid an impending Israeli response to the weekend rampage.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah on Thursday published footage of what it said was the drone strike in the Arab Al-Aramshe village in Galilee that resulted in over a dozen people injured Wednesday.
Back in war-torn Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), said a "man-made famine" was getting worse as infants in the northern part of the Strip were dying of dehydration and malnutrition.
Escalating tensions in the Middle East stem from the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that killed thousands from both sides. Palestinian civilians have suffered the brunt of the war after Hamas militants raided Israel on Oct. 7, murdering more than a thousand people and abducting over 250 hostages, of which some 130 are still in captivity.
European leaders to sanction Iran's drone, missile program
The European Union's bloc members have agreed to expand sanctions on Iran following Tehran's aerial attacks toward Israel on Saturday.
"The European Union will take further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles," the bloc said in an official communique after Thursday's European Summit.
Israel eliminates Hamas' Beit Hanoun intel officer
The Israeli army on Thursday announced the killing of Yosef Rafik Ahmed Shabat in an airstrike this week, whom it said was "responsible for investigating the internal security apparatus of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Beit Hanoun area."
Shabat allegedly served as a top security officer in Hamas' Beit Hanoun intelligence unit. "This elimination constitutes a significant damage to the investigation department of the organization," the IDF said.
