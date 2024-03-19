Live Updates

It's Day 165 of the war in Gaza – White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed that Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas' military wing (Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades), Mohammed Deif's right-hand man, was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza last week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been targeting high-ranking Hamas officials in recent weeks, with Faiq Mabhouh being the latest target. He was assassinated Monday during a raid at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza Strip's largest health and medical complex.

David Barnea, the head of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, has departed Doha following talks over a potential ceasefire that has been rather elusive and dashed hopes for some relief during the Ramadan month.

It appears Yemeni Houthi rebels have been silent for the past two days in the Middle Eastern seas. U.S. forces with the Central Command (CENTCOM), on the other hand, continue to destroy assets belonging to the Iranian-backed rebel militia.

Another Iranian-backed terror group, Hezbollah, has also not claimed any attacks against Israeli army bases since the weekend. The militant organization's near-daily rocket launches toward northern Israel has displaced thousands of Israelis.

Back in war-torn Gaza, the Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC), which monitors global hunger, warned that mass death was inevitable in the enclave due to the raging war.

Fueled by the bitter history of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to push back against international pressure as the Israeli army prepares to launch a ground raid in Rafah, an overcrowded city believed to be the temporary home of over a million Gaza civilians.