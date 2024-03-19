Middle East Conflict Live: US Confirms Israel Killed Hamas Military Wing Deputy Leader
KEY POINTS
- Israeli army loses another commander amid intense combat near Al-Shifa Hospital
- United Nations' human rights chief says Israel's restrictions of aid for Gaza may be a war crime
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Middle East again in ceasefire push efforts
It's Day 165 of the war in Gaza – White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed that Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas' military wing (Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades), Mohammed Deif's right-hand man, was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza last week.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been targeting high-ranking Hamas officials in recent weeks, with Faiq Mabhouh being the latest target. He was assassinated Monday during a raid at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza Strip's largest health and medical complex.
David Barnea, the head of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, has departed Doha following talks over a potential ceasefire that has been rather elusive and dashed hopes for some relief during the Ramadan month.
It appears Yemeni Houthi rebels have been silent for the past two days in the Middle Eastern seas. U.S. forces with the Central Command (CENTCOM), on the other hand, continue to destroy assets belonging to the Iranian-backed rebel militia.
Another Iranian-backed terror group, Hezbollah, has also not claimed any attacks against Israeli army bases since the weekend. The militant organization's near-daily rocket launches toward northern Israel has displaced thousands of Israelis.
Back in war-torn Gaza, the Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC), which monitors global hunger, warned that mass death was inevitable in the enclave due to the raging war.
Fueled by the bitter history of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to push back against international pressure as the Israeli army prepares to launch a ground raid in Rafah, an overcrowded city believed to be the temporary home of over a million Gaza civilians.
Israeli army battalion commander falls in Al-Shifa battle
Warrant Officer Sebastian Haion, commander of the Israeli army's 401st battalion, was killed in battle Monday amid intense fighting near the Al-Shifa Hospital, multiple local outlets reported.
The IDF commander's name has been added in the Israeli army's tribute page for fallen soldiers since the war started. The family of the 51-year-old officer has been informed, the IDF said.
His death was announced a day after Israeli troops assassinated Mabhouh, a top security official of Hamas who was hiding within Gaza's largest medical complex and refused to surrender.
Mass death imminent in Gaza: Food monitor
The IPC warned Monday that mass death has become imminent in Gaza due to the humanitarian situation and the lack of food and water in the enclave. "The upward trend in non-trauma mortality is also expected to accelerate, resulting in all famine thresholds likely to be passed imminently," the global food monitor said.
"The entire population in the Gaza Strip (2.23 million) is facing high levels of acute food insecurity," it added, noting that half of the population "is expected to face catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5), the most severe level in the IPC Acute Food Insecurity scale."
US destroys Houthi assets in Yemen
The U.S. army said early Tuesday that CENTCOM forces successfully engaged and destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three drones, and three weapons storage containers "in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense."
The paramilitary assets were deemed "an imminent threat" to commercial shipping and U.S. Navy battleships in the area, the U.S. military said.
This comes amid seeming silence from the Houthis. The last time they claimed an attack on a merchant ship was Friday.
Mossad chief returns from Qatar talks: Local broadcaster
Barnea has returned to Israel following talks in Doha for a possible ceasefire in Gaza. He is expected to provide the Israeli war cabinet with updates on negotiations for a truce during a Tuesday night meeting, Israel's national broadcaster Kan reported.
The Mossad chief's visit to Doha comes following some two weeks of stalled truce discussions as Israel and Hamas failed to reach an agreement before the start of the Ramadan month.
A ceasefire deal could help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and could also free some 130 hostages still in Hamas captivity.
White House confirms Hamas No. 3 assassinated
Sullivan confirmed late Monday that the deputy leader of Hamas notorious military wing had been killed. "Hamas's No. 3, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week – the rest of the top leaders are in hiding likely deep in a Hamas tunnel network," but they will be hunted down, "and we will help to ensure that," he revealed.
The Israeli army said last week that it targeted an underground tunnel in central Gaza, in the Nuseirat camp, where Issa was hiding. Israel said at the time that it was still assessing the results of the targeted strike to determine whether the top Hamas deputy had been killed.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Antitrust Ruling Against 6% Commission To Revolutionize US Real Estate Market
-
TikTok And Its 'Secret Sauce' Caught In US-China Tussle
-
Iconic US Magazine Sports Illustrated Gets Publishing Lifeline
-
Sins Of The Fathers: Children Of IS Left To Rot In Syria Camp
-
New Zealand's 'Coffin Clubs' Bury Taboos About Death
-
The Pain And Money Behind The Afghan Game Of Buzkashi
-
'Totally Inappropriate': Netanyahu Slams Schumer's Call For Israel Election
-
How Genetic Therapies Transformed The Lives Of Sickle Cell Patients
-
Putin: The Autocrat Eyeing A New World Order
-
US Senate Leader Calls For New Election In Israel