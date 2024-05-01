Live Updates

It's Day 208 of the Israel-Hamas war and with tensions across the Middle East remaining high, the world has refocused its attention on the Gaza Strip as talks for a ceasefire deal intensify.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the only reason a ceasefire-hostage deal not achieved is due to Hamas still insisting on its demands.

Jordan blasts Israeli government after aid convoys attacked by Israeli settlers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Blinken during their talks that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will launch a ground raid of Rafah if Hamas doesn't withdraw its demand of a complete Israeli army pullout from Gaza as part of the truce agreement.

Forces of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) continue to destroy assets belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel militia in Yemen amid ensuing threats to commercial ships and coalition forces across the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it targeted several buildings where Israeli soldiers were positioned in the Metula area in northern Israel.

Back in war-torn Gaza, two Palestinian factions torn by different views may be on a path to reconciliation. China said Hamas and Fatah have expressed willingness to reconcile through dialogue following talks facilitated by the Chinese government in Beijing.

The struggle to reach a ceasefire in Gaza stems from decades of fighting in the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead on both sides of the border, a staggering number among Palestinians.