Middle East Conflict Live: US Says Hamas Only Reason Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Isn't Achieved Yet
KEY POINTS
- LAPD intervenes amid chaotic clashes at UCLA campus
- Sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh released on house arrest after indictment
- Blinken told Netanyahu there are other ways to defeat Hamas in Rafah besides invasion
It's Day 208 of the Israel-Hamas war and with tensions across the Middle East remaining high, the world has refocused its attention on the Gaza Strip as talks for a ceasefire deal intensify.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the only reason a ceasefire-hostage deal not achieved is due to Hamas still insisting on its demands.
- Jordan blasts Israeli government after aid convoys attacked by Israeli settlers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Blinken during their talks that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will launch a ground raid of Rafah if Hamas doesn't withdraw its demand of a complete Israeli army pullout from Gaza as part of the truce agreement.
Forces of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) continue to destroy assets belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel militia in Yemen amid ensuing threats to commercial ships and coalition forces across the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden.
Iran-backed Hezbollah said it targeted several buildings where Israeli soldiers were positioned in the Metula area in northern Israel.
Back in war-torn Gaza, two Palestinian factions torn by different views may be on a path to reconciliation. China said Hamas and Fatah have expressed willingness to reconcile through dialogue following talks facilitated by the Chinese government in Beijing.
The struggle to reach a ceasefire in Gaza stems from decades of fighting in the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict that has left thousands dead on both sides of the border, a staggering number among Palestinians.
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked aid convoys
Jordan's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the alleged "attack by extremist Israeli settlers" on two Jordanian humanitarian aid convoys en route to the Gaza Strip. The trucks carried food, flour and other humanitarian supplies, the ministry said.
The ministry also called out the Israeli government for its "failure" to protect the Jordanian aid convoys, saying it was a violation of its legal obligations being the occupying power.
There are other ways to defeat Hamas battalions in Rafah: Blinken to Netanyahu
The U.S. Secretary of State told Netanyahu that instead of an expansive ground invasion of Rafah, there are better ways to defeat Hamas battalions in the overcrowded city, Axios political reporter Barak Ravid wrote on X Wednesday, citing a senior U.S. official, as per a Google translation.
Washington has repeatedly said it is opposed to a raid of the southern Gaza city without an effective and implementable plan for civilian protection.
Hamas chief's sister released, but on house arrest: Local media
Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas chief Haniyeh, was freed from prison Wednesday but remains on house arrest after he indictment last week, local media reported.
Haniyeh's sister, an Israeli citizen, was arrested on April 1 over her alleged terror incitement and support of the Palestinian militant group led by her brother. She is also accused of having been in communication with Hamas operatives.
LA mayor sends police to UCLA amid clashes during Gaza-related protests
Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday night said Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) personnel have arrived at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) following violent clashes among protesters.
Videos posted on social media showed both pro- and anti-Israel demonstrators engaging in physical altercations. "The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," Bass wrote on X.
Hamas and Fatah showed willingness to reconcile: China
Palestinian faction Fatah and militant group Hamas held talks in Beijing, China recently following an invitation by the Chinese government, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed Tuesday.
Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters that representatives of the two factions "recently came to Beijing to have in-depth and candid dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation." The two sides "fully expressed their political will of realizing reconciliation through dialogue and consultation," Lin added.
Hamas expelled Fatah in 2007 following a brief war and since then, the factions have not been able to adequately talk things out. Hamas has since thanked Beijing for its "supportive stance on the Palestinian cause."
Fatah has yet to make an official statement regarding the visit to Beijing.
Hezbollah claims attacks on IDF troops in northern Israel
Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanon-based militant organization allied with Hamas, claimed Wednesday that it attacked "buildings" where Israeli soldiers were positioned in the northern Israeli town of Metula earlier this week.
The exact number of buildings targeted is unclear and the IDF has yet to deny or confirm the report. Fire exchanges near the Israel-Lebanon border intensified last week as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that half of the terror group's southern Lebanon brigade commanders have been eliminated by the Israeli army.
US forces destroy Houthi USV
CENTCOM forces on Tuesday destroyed an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) "in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen," the U.S. military said Wednesday.
U.S. forces deployed in the area have been intercepting drones and missiles launched from Houthi-held areas of Yemen and have also targeted Houthi assets within the country amid the rebel militia's continuing attacks toward merchant shipping lanes.
Netanyahu tells Blinken Hamas' demands regarding army pullout will lead to Rafah raid: Report
The Israeli prime minister told Blinken Wednesday that if Hamas continues to demand that the IDF withdraw its troops from Gaza, there will be no ceasefire deal and the ground incursion into overcrowded Rafah will take place, local Walla reported, citing senior Israeli and American officials.
Netanyahu reportedly reiterated that Israel will not agree to Hamas' demand regarding an Israeli commitment to completely pulling out its troops from the enclave during the second phase of a truce agreement, as per a Google translation.
Blinken, on the other hand, once again noted that Washington is opposed to a Rafah invasion without a clear plan to protect civilians in the area, considering how more than a million Palestinians are known to have squeezed into the southern city.
Hamas 'only reason' there's no ceasefire yet
Hamas is the "only reason" a ceasefire couldn't' be achieved yet in Gaza, Blinken said Wednesday after he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
"There's a proposal on the table, and as we've said, 'no delays, no excuses.' The time is now – long past due to bring the hostages home to their families," he said.
The U.S. has repeatedly urged Hamas to accept the Israeli-proposed ceasefire plan that could free some 130 hostages still being held in Gaza and could also secure more aid for starving Palestinians.
