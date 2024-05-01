The Biden administration is reportedly mulling over the possibility of providing some Palestinians from war-torn Gaza a permanent haven, as they seek to escape the bloodshed in their region.

Federal government documents, seen by CBS News, revealed a prospective facility with strict qualifying requirements. As per the conversations recorded in these documents, senior officials from many U.S. agencies have presented a strategy to limit access to those who have close family members who are already U.S. citizens or permanent residents in the North American country.

According to inter-agency planning documents, a proposal involves using the United States Refugee Admissions Program to grant access to Palestinians, who have successfully fled the war and entered neighboring Egypt.

Top U.S. officials are considering the possibility of aiding additional Palestinians from Gaza with American family ties, but the plan hinges on cooperation with Egypt, which has refused to accept a large number of refugees from Gaza, the report said.

Only those who pass a series of eligibility, medical, and security screenings will qualify to fly to the U.S. on refugee status. The Biden administration didn't confirm nor deny the news when approached by The Hill.

The U.S. "has helped more than 1,800 American citizens and their families leave Gaza, many of whom have come to the United States. At President Biden's direction, we have also helped, and will continue to help, some particularly vulnerable individuals, such as children with serious health problems and children who were receiving treatment for cancer, get out of harm's way and receive care at nearby hospitals in the region." the White House said in its statement to CBS News.

The statement further added that the U.S. "categorically rejects any actions leading to the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza. The best path forward is to achieve a sustainable cease-fire through a hostage deal that will stabilize the situation and pave the way to a two-state solution."

Israel initiated a military operation and launched airstrikes on Gaza in response to an unexpected attack by Hamas fighters breaching the Gaza-Israel border. The conflict resulted in 1139 casualties, 695 of them Israeli civilians (including 36 children), 71 foreign nationals, and 373 members of the security forces.

The Israeli attacks have caused a catastrophic loss of life, with at least 34,183 persons dying and 77,084 injured, 72% of them women and children slain, Gaza Ministry of Health told Al Jazeera.

In the last 10 years, the U.S. has facilitated the resettlement of more than 400,000 refugees, who were fleeing from violence and war. However, fewer than 600 were Palestinian among the resettled. According to the State Department Statistics, the U.S. welcomed more than 60,000 refugees in 2023, of which 56 were Palestinian.

In recent years, President Biden has significantly increased refugee resettlement, which, under Trump, hit record lows with a cap of 15,000 in FY2021. The U.S. officials are aiming to admit up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2024, concluding at the end of September.