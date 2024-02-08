Live Updates

On the 125th day of the war in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dashed hopes for negotiations on a new ceasefire deal to proceed as he rejected Hamas' counterproposal that included a demand to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East are reaching a concerning high as Hamas allies and pro-Iran militias continue their aggression, targeting Israel and U.S. military assets across the region.

In response to attacks against American troops in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. conducted a drone strike in Baghdad that killed three members of the powerful Iranian-backed militant group Kataib Hezbollah, including a high-ranking official, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Even as fighting ensues in southern Gaza's main city, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to respond to missile launches from Lebanese territory by Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed group.

Over in the disrupted Red Sea, Yemeni Houthi rebels vowed to continue attacking merchant ships as well as vessels they say are of Israeli, American, and British origin.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in the Middle East since Monday, pushing for a truce agreement that could see the release of some 136 hostages still being held in Gaza.

Israel is under mounting pressure to agree to a ceasefire deal due to the rising death toll and devastation in Gaza. The Netanyahu government has been steadfast in its war goals – mainly eliminating Hamas following the militant group's invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, wherein Hamas operatives murdered more than 1,200 people and dragged some 240 hostages into the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government's refusal to give in to Hamas demands draws from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that some government leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, believe could finally end through the establishment of a Palestinian state.