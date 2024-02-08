Middle East Conflict Live: US Strike Kills 3 Iran-Backed Militants; Netanyahu Rejects Hamas' Truce Demands
KEY POINTS
- Political turmoil in Israel as Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot criticizes Netanyahu anew
- IDF unveils another tunnel network under Khan Yunis amid intense fighting
- Human Rights Watch urges EU donors to restore UNRWA funding
On the 125th day of the war in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dashed hopes for negotiations on a new ceasefire deal to proceed as he rejected Hamas' counterproposal that included a demand to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza.
Tensions in the Middle East are reaching a concerning high as Hamas allies and pro-Iran militias continue their aggression, targeting Israel and U.S. military assets across the region.
In response to attacks against American troops in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. conducted a drone strike in Baghdad that killed three members of the powerful Iranian-backed militant group Kataib Hezbollah, including a high-ranking official, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
Even as fighting ensues in southern Gaza's main city, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to respond to missile launches from Lebanese territory by Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed group.
Over in the disrupted Red Sea, Yemeni Houthi rebels vowed to continue attacking merchant ships as well as vessels they say are of Israeli, American, and British origin.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in the Middle East since Monday, pushing for a truce agreement that could see the release of some 136 hostages still being held in Gaza.
Israel is under mounting pressure to agree to a ceasefire deal due to the rising death toll and devastation in Gaza. The Netanyahu government has been steadfast in its war goals – mainly eliminating Hamas following the militant group's invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, wherein Hamas operatives murdered more than 1,200 people and dragged some 240 hostages into the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government's refusal to give in to Hamas demands draws from the violent history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that some government leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, believe could finally end through the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Kilometer-long tunnel network uncovered in Khan Yunis: IDF
Israeli troops located a tunnel network that measures "over a kilometer long" and was constructed "under the heart of a civilian area of Khan Yunis," the IDF said Wednesday.
The tunnel was allegedly "used by senior operatives" to hold Israeli hostages and served as a shelter for high-ranking members of Hamas, the Israeli army said.
Knesset member Eisenkot criticizes Netanyahu anew
Knesset member and former IDF chief Eisenkot on Wednesday criticized the Israeli prime minister for the supposed delay in making decisions "on the critical issues" related to the war in Gaza, Israel's national broadcaster Kan reported early Thursday.
"The prime minister is taking time. I am concerned about Hamas taking over the humanitarian aid. He does not hold discussions and does not make decisions on the critical issues," Eisenkot was quoted as saying.
Eisenkot, whose son was among hundreds of Israeli soldiers who have died in the Israel-Hamas war, also reportedly agreed with war cabinet minister Benny Gantz that Hamas' counterproposal had "unreasonable demands and should not be agreed to."
The former chief of staff of the Israeli army previously said there is a "lack of trust from the Israeli public" on Netanyahu's government.
Blinken meets Palestinian president
The U.S. Secretary of State met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank Wednesday. He reiterated that the U.S. was supportive of "reforming the PA and establishing an independent Palestinian state."
The Israeli government previously said it may accept a "reformed" PA to govern the Gaza Strip after the war ends.
Kataib Hezbollah members, including Syria commander killed in US drone strike
A "unilateral strike in Iraq" that was conducted in response to attacks against U.S. service members killed a Kataib Hezbollah commander who was "responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region," CENTCOM said Wednesday.
There were no indications of civilian casualties and collateral damage at the time of the U.S. army's announcement of its strike.
A member of Kataib Hezbollah, considered as one of the most powerful Iranian-backed militant factions in Iraq, confirmed that Abu Baqr al-Saadi, a commander responsible for the group's "military file" in Syria, had been killed.
An interior ministry official also said a total of three Kataib Hezbollah members were killed in the drone strike in the east Baghdad neighborhood of Machtal.
Read the full story here.
'Delusional': Netanyahu rejects Hamas' counterproposal
The Israeli prime minister on Wednesday rejected Hamas' proposal, calling the Palestinian terror group's demands "delusional."
He vowed "total victory" against Hamas, arguing that "only continued military pressure will bring home the remaining hostages" since it was the same strategy the Israeli army used that "led to the release of 110 hostages" during the last week of November.
His statement came after Hamas submitted a counterproposal to a proposed truce plan that Qatari and Egyptian mediators forwarded last week. In its proposal, Hamas demanded the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and the release of 1,500 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails – in a comprehensive process that the militant group wants to be implemented over 135 days.
