Monolingualism is a luxury America and other world powers can no longer afford. Foreign languages are critical for establishing dominance on the global stage, and monolingual people are selling themselves and their countries short. Not speaking multiple languages can prevent you from landing a job and getting paid more, even if you don't speak that extra language in the office. Countries with poor language skills also lose possible economic growth and threaten their opportunities for international collaboration. Governments, businesses, and educational institutions must work together to incentivize foreign language learning. Challenging monolingual complacency will neutralize emerging threats to economic stability and cultivate a culturally inclusive world.

Foreign language enrollment in US higher education is at its lowest since 1958 according to a Modern Language Association (MLA) census. The downfall of foreign language learning isn't only happening in the US. The UK, Australia, and many other countries fail to teach foreign languages, leading to a complacent and arrogant assumption that learning something other than English is a waste of time. To combat these narratives, countries must increase foreign language courses and provide ample education about why it's so important to participate in them.

In the UK, foreign language capabilities are practically nonexistent compared to the European Union. Only 32% of Brits aged 15 to 30 are confident in their writing and reading abilities in two-plus languages (including their native tongue). The EU's average is 89% since multilingualism is the expectation, not the exception.

Australia is facing similar challenges, and it's threatening its global competitiveness. A strong decline in foreign language learning is a 'threat' to Australia's relationships with Asian stakeholders in the country.

Anglospheres may lose their dominance as more countries flex their power on the world stage. Previously impoverished countries are now neck and neck with Anglosphere counterparts. The Middle East's vast oil reserves have lined the pockets of locals. China has become a manufacturing superpower with a vast population. India is now the economic powerhouse of South Asia. Latin America's fertile lands have given them bustling export economies. These changes leave monolingual world powers no choice but to reassess how they can remain ahead. Monolingual countries must protect national security by enacting policies and standardized programs for shaping their empires into multilingual beings.

For the US, this should be top of mind. Economists are waiting for the other shoe to drop as performance seems to be weakening and consumer spending or the job market is prone to decline. The country is currently experiencing the highest interest rates in 22 years. In such an intense time, external support will be vital for handling these changes. Proactively equipping Americans with foreign language skills may be the key to discovering more international partnerships that could help America weather this incoming storm.

Speaking multiple languages teaches you more than grammar. Multilingual people experience life differently than monolinguals, offering employers and their respective countries distinct benefits. They are more creative and innovative. They also have better memory, delay the onset of dementia, and can concentrate and process information more efficiently.

In 2018, The World Economic Forum proved that speaking more than one language can create economic growth through an innovative workforce and more exports. Switzerland noted that 10% of its GDP comes from the country's multilingual status. Meanwhile, the UK said in 2014 that it has been losing £50B annually due to a lack of critical language skills. So, what happens if you make foreign languages a priority?

Well, a study found that European SMBs who invested in language learning exported more goods. Fundamentally, the idea makes sense. Who wants to buy goods from someone who doesn't have the courtesy of speaking your native tongue? The Chinese probably feel this way toward Americans who fail to say nǐ hǎo while negotiating business deals.

Native English speakers say they know the lingua franca, but 75% of the globe doesn't speak the language. Globalization is bigger than ever, but as long as people are uninterested in cultures and languages outside of their own, success is limited. These problems can be addressed if governments, education entities, and businesses apply a top-down approach.

Federally endorsing foreign language as a lucrative skill, and providing incentives for doing so, will boost interest and funding that goes to education. Those institutions will be able to expand their programs, hire more staff, build out public initiatives, and have a larger impact on a country's population. The private sector works hand-in-hand with learning institutions by offering employees on-site or virtual foreign language courses. These learning opportunities will help employees develop and fuel company development. Upskilling an employee's linguistic abilities also eliminates the need to hire new multilingual staff.

Adopting a multicultural and multilingual education system is not just about acceptance but also about cognitive development and societal harmony. Multilingualism facilitates communication, enriches cultural understanding, fosters global collaborations, and positions nations for success in an increasingly interconnected and diverse world. Embracing multilingualism is not just a practical necessity but a strategic move toward global engagement and prosperity.

(Seda Yekeler is a linguist, philanthropist, educator, entrepreneur, and global advocate for teaching foreign languages to disadvantaged children. She is the Chairwoman of the SEYEV Foundation and the founder of Seda Yekeler Language and Culture Company.)