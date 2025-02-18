Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are poised to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League when they visit Anderlecht on Thursday as the Portuguese coach targets a sixth European trophy of his storied managerial career.

Fenerbahce go into the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie with a healthy 3-0 lead from the first meeting last week in Istanbul, when Dusan Tadic, captain Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri scored their goals.

Assuming they avoid a spectacular collapse in Brussels, they will advance to a tie in the next round against either Rangers or Greek giants Olympiakos, with the identity of their opponent to be revealed in Friday's draw.

Now aged 62, Mourinho was appointed ahead of this season by the Istanbul giants from the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

He was charged with the task of unseating great rivals Galatasaray and delivering a first Turkish title for Fenerbahce since 2014.

However, the outlook domestically does not look too promising -- Fenerbahce are currently second, six points behind unbeaten Galatasaray with 23 games played.

Mourinho's side have lost just two Super Lig games, 3-1 at home to Galatasaray in September, and 1-0 at another Istanbul rival, Besiktas, in December.

With that in mind, Fenerbahce could be forgiven for placing most of their focus just now on the next intercontinental derby against Galatasaray -- the clubs come from the Asian and European sides of the Bosphorus respectively -- on Monday.

But success in Europe would be a remarkable achievement for Mourinho, whose side were eliminated from this season's Champions League in the qualifying rounds.

Fenerbahce have never been to a European final and the only international title for a Turkish club remains Galatasaray's triumph in the UEFA Cup in 2000.

There is no shortage of quality in Mourinho's squad, with veteran duo Tadic and Dzeko joined by the likes of Moroccan striker En-Nesyri and French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Slovakia centre-back and captain Milan Skriniar joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window.

However, some formidable names are already into the draw for the last 16, including Mourinho's old clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Athletic Bilbao, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio.

Mourinho won the UEFA Cup and Champions League with Porto and then another Champions League at Inter Milan.

He led United to the Europa League in 2017 and won the Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022.

In contrast to Fenerbahce, Galatasaray's prospects of advancing are slim as they host AZ Alkmaar trailing 4-1 from last week's first leg in the Netherlands.

Europa League knockout phase play-off round, second-leg fixtures (2000 GMT unless stated; first-leg scores in brackets):

Thursday

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Twente (NED) (1745 GMT) (1-2), Galatasaray (TUR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED) (1745 GMT) (1-4), FCSB (ROM) v PAOK (GRE) (1745 GMT) (2-1), Roma (ITA) v FC Porto (POR) (1745 GMT) (1-1), Viktoria Plzen (CZE) v Ferencvaros (HUN) (0-1), Ajax (NED) v Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) (2-0), Real Sociedad (ESP) v Midtjylland (DEN) (2-1), Anderlecht (BEL) v Fenerbahce (TUR) (0-3)

Conference League knockout phase play-off round, second-leg fixtures (2000 GMT unless stated; first-leg scores in brackets):

Thursday

Real Betis (ESP) v Gent (BEL) (1745 GMT) (3-0), Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO) v Borac Baja Luka (BIH) (1745 GMT) (1-0), Pafos (CYP) v Omonia Nicosia (CYP) (1745 GMT) (1-1), Heidenheim (GER) v FC Copenhagen (DEN) (1745 GMT) (2-1), Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL) v TSC Backa Topola (SRB) (3-1), APOEL (CYP) v Celje (SLO) (2-2), Panathinaikos (GRE) v Vikingur (ISL) (1-2), Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v Molde (NOR) (1-0)