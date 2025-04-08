Elon Musk was relentlessly mocked while livestreaming himself playing Path of Exile 2 from his private jet.

Musk played the video game for nearly two hours, all of which was captured and later shared to his X account. One YouTuber also shared the entire stream to the platform.

In a short clip circulating on social media, the world's richest man was seen reading and ignoring livestream messages as his chatroom was barraged with hateful comments. User @ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC sent several messages reading: "YOU RUINED THE COUNTRY JUST LIKE YOU RUINED ALL YOUR MARRIAGES."

"Anyone spamming the chat will get ignored," Musk said, while clicking "Ignore" on the users' posts.

The Tesla CEO also ignored a comment that partly read: "ELON HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO LOOK THIS DUMB AND UGLY WHY IS UR TESLA COMPANY FALLING APART." Another commented as Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer Musk reportedly had a child with in September 2024, begging him to pay child support. Another stated he had no real friends and would die alone.

Elon Musk probeert zijn waarde te bewijzen aan een groep tieners online en wordt vernietigd door commentatoren terwijl hij Path of Exile 2 fluistert live streamt. pic.twitter.com/seMFMf5ScI — Jan Willem Prosje 🇺🇦 🧴 (@jwprosje) April 8, 2025

At one point, Musk loudly played music made by his former partner Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes. She is also the mother of three of his 14 children.

Musk lost several characters over the course of his gaming, then abruptly quit when he died to a tutorial boss, according to The Verge, while repeating, "Connection lost."

The livestream went viral, with users continuing to belittle the billionaire gamer across social media.

"he's literally a 53 year old man baby 💀💀 embarrassing," one Reddit user commented.

"He looked like he was going to cry after reading some of the messages," YouTube user @DaveyJones-cj4xg added.

The head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE's) game playing skills have been called into question after he admitted to "account boosting" for certain games, including Path of Exile 2. His daughter, Vivienne Wilson, also recently revealed in a Twitch livestream that her father was "dogs--t" at video games and would ask his kids for help when he started losing.

Originally published on Latin Times