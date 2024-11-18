Americans are expected to set a travel record this Thanksgiving, with nearly 80 million people forecast to journey 50 miles or more from home—1.7 million more than last year and 2 million more than in 2019—marking a continued rise in holiday travel, according to travel group AAA.

The projected figures this year include, for the first time, the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving, providing a more comprehensive view of the travel period as more people hit the road, fly, or explore other modes of transportation to celebrate the holiday season.

"Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we're expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising," Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, said. "Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations."

Domestic flight prices are higher this year, with the average fare hitting $273 by the end of October, marking a 9% increase from last year, according to travel app Hopper. Still, the fares are lower than they were in 2022 and before the pandemic.

International flight bookings, meanwhile, have risen 23% compared to last Thanksgiving, and the average cost of tickets has dropped by 5%, Reuters reported.

American Airlines expects to carry 8.3 million passengers between Nov. 21 and Dec. 3, which is an increase of around 500,000 from last year. Delta Air Lines is anticipating a record 6.5 million passengers over a 12-day stretch, which is a 5% rise from the previous year. Both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines predict their busiest day will be Sunday, Dec. 1, as more travelers opt to head home right after Thanksgiving rather than extending their trips.

As oil prices drop, the national average for gasoline is expected to fall below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021, likely ahead of the holiday rush when more people hit the road. In the region east of the Rockies, drivers can expect gas prices ranging from $2.25 to $2.50 per gallon across more than a dozen states.

The drop in fuel costs is also contributing to the record number of 71.7 million road travelers this holiday season, an increase of 1.3 million compared to last year.

Cities such as Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando, and Phoenix are seeing the highest demand for rental cars this Thanksgiving, according to Hertz, a AAA car rental partner. The peak day for car pick-ups is expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, while the busiest days for car returns will be the Monday and Tuesday following the holiday.

Among other modes of transportation, close to 2.3 million people are expected to travel by bus and train, besides cruising, all contributing to a 9% increase from last year and an 18% rise compared to 2019.

Since the pandemic, cruising has become a highly popular choice, with both domestic and international cruise bookings rising 20% compared to last Thanksgiving.