Walmart is launching an extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event starting November 11.

The shopping events will feature three phases of deals for consumers to buy merchandise from various categories like technology, top toys, fashion, and home goods.

Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Walmart said shoppers can expect sales on top brands such as "Apple, Samsung, Xbox, Beats, Barbie, LEGO, Dyson, Reebok, Levis and so many more."

Some of the top deals include the following:

TECH

65-inch Samsung DU69 4K Smart TV – $398 (Special Buy)

Apple iPhone 13 – $199 (Save $200)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $69 (Save $30)

LENOVO 156 i5 8256 – $299 (Save $130)

Restored – 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro – $299 (Save $200)

TOYS

Squishmallows 8-inch Disney Boo – $5 (Special Buy)

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Crash Crew, 5-pack – $10 (Special Buy)

LEGO Friends Autumn's Horse Stable – $30 (Save $29.99)

44-inch Indoor Outdoor Portable Basketball Hoop System – $109.99 (Save $40)

Razor Riprider Mini – $49 (Special Buy)

HOME GOODS

Shark WZ250 Stick Vacuum – $144 (Special Buy)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner–$399.99 (Save $250)

Beautiful 2-pack Slow Cooker – $15 (Special Buy)

Charbroil Big Easy® Outdoor Turkey Fryer and Air Fryer – $99 (Save $40)

GTRACING Gaming and Office Chair with Footrest & Adjustable Headrest – $ 93.99 (Save $156)

The first event begins online Monday, November 11 at noon ET exclusively for paid Walmart Plus members and later at 5 p.m. for all customers. In-store specials begin Friday, November 15 at 6 a.m. ET.

The second event begins online Monday, November 25 at noon ET exclusively for paid Walmart Plus members and later at 5 p.m. for all customers. Friday, November 29 at 6 a.m. starts in-store.

Cyber Monday deals start Sunday, December 1 at 5 p.m. ET exclusively for paid Walmart Plus members and 8 p.m. for all customers on the website and app.

Walmart is offering five hours of early online access for Walmart Plus members. Members will get exclusive offers and a discounted membership rate of $49 until December 2.

General access follows later the same day for non-subscribers, with in-store shopping events slated for select Fridays.

Consumers can also receive help deciding which products to buy. A generative artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant will be available to help shoppers personalize and simplify the shopping experience.

The shopping events are just some of the deals Walmart is offering to lure consumers into its stores. This year, Walmart kicks off the earliest-ever holiday season.

The retail giant is also promising Thanksgiving dinner for $7 a person and offering prescription delivery to customers.