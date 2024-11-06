As Thanksgiving approaches, travelers focusing on international destinations may still find affordable flight deals. Domestic airfares are rising for the holiday, but international flights are seeing some surprising last-minute discounts. Travel experts suggest this time is ideal for budget-conscious travelers seeking international adventures.

Data from the travel app Hopper reveals that Thanksgiving airfares for round-trip flights from the United States to Europe average around $605, while flights to Asia cost around $1,055. This contrasts with the summer peak season, when round trips to Europe and Asia were significantly higher, at an average of $875 and $1,451, respectively. These reductions, experts say, reflect a seasonal drop in demand, The New York Times reported.

As per the outlet, Katy Nastro, a spokeswoman for Going, a travel app that monitors airfare deals, highlights November as "one of the best times to visit bucket-list destinations." She notes that this period, typically considered "shoulder season," allows travelers to experience popular destinations at lower costs and with fewer tourists. "Shoulder season is perfect for those who want to avoid crowds and save on flights," Nastro added.

The period from late October to early December is known in the travel industry as a shoulder season. This time typically sees fewer travelers, as many people focus on upcoming winter holidays or stay closer to home for Thanksgiving. As a result, airlines lower fares to attract international travelers.

For those looking to visit destinations like Tokyo, Berlin, or Dublin, current prices are considerably lower than during peak times. Deals are popping up for round-trip flights from U.S. cities like Miami to Berlin for under $400, and Las Vegas to Tokyo for less than $800. These prices make last-minute trips to iconic locations much more feasible for those with flexible plans.

Travel experts offer some practical advice for finding affordable international flights. First, checking multiple travel sites like Expedia, Skyscanner, and Kayak allows travelers to compare prices across platforms. Hopper's Price Prediction tool also offers insights into when to book for optimal savings.

Being flexible with travel dates, airports, and even layovers can further increase savings. For example, flying into a major European airport and then using budget carriers to reach other cities can cut costs significantly. Nastro advises, "Consider landing in a major hub and then using Europe's budget airlines for shorter trips."

In addition, travel apps like Going and Thrifty Traveler send subscribers alerts on flash sales, providing real-time information on discounts that may only last a few hours.