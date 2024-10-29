When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner or potluck, a recent survey revealed a shocking trend–i.e., side items are preferred more than the turkey itself.

The survey, Campbell's annual State of the Sides Report, showed that over 55 percent of consumers opted to fill their plates with sides with 40 percent of respondents being content with only sides.

Does this prove that the variety and flavors of side dishes are what make Thanksgiving special? According to the survey, much of it depends on age as different demographics preferred different sides.

For example, Gen Z, respondents between the ages of 18 and 27 years old, have an affinity for macaroni and cheese, with 45 percent agreeing that it was their favorite side dish.

A preference for side dishes also appeared in the preparation aspect of Thanksgiving dinner. Data showed that 60 percent of respondents enjoyed the creativity of cooking sides more than preparing the turkey.

The study also revealed that when it comes to texture, respondents have a particular type of side dish that they crave. Nearly 45 percent prefer more creamy, comforting flavors, with 38 percent looking forward to cheese-filled options.

Regardless of the preferences for sides, Campbell's condensed soups are the traditional base for many of these rich, flavorful dishes. The chicken broth soup is a good base for Haiti's traditional joumou soup that's served throughout the holidays.

Consumers who are looking for a break in their pockets should consider Walmart or Target. Both retailers are offering affordable Thanksgiving meals.

For example, Target promises a Thanksgiving meal for four will cost $20. According to the retailer, the price includes a 10-pound frozen turkey; potatoes; green beans; mushroom soup; cranberry sauce; stuffing, and gravy, while Walmart is reprising its 'inflation-free' holiday meal through Christmas Eve for under $7 per person.

This year, Campbell partnered with CAMP to create a collection of limited edition candles, the Scents of Sides Season, that smell like four different sides. The candles--Green Bean Casserole; Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese; Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing, and Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes--cost $30 each and will be available for purchase Nov. 18 on CAMP's website.

